McConnell on November's Midterms: Democrats Are Headed Toward 'a Pretty Good Beating'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) predicted Sunday that Republicans will fare well in November's midterm elections thanks to the failures of the Biden administration.

During an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," McConnell said he expects Republicans to regain control of the House and Senate following the elections because of the administration's handling of issues like the economy and the chaotic U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan.

"[Biden's] policies have not worked, beginning with the precipitous and ill-advised withdrawal from Afghanistan, which became kind of a metaphor for the incompetence that’s been on full display during this administration," he said. "None of the policies they have pursued have worked out well."

"The economy, the precipitous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the domestic energy issue we’ve already been discussing, crime, problems in public education – this administration has really got their hands full, and I think they’re headed toward a pretty good beating in the fall election," McConnell continued.

The senator explained that, should Republicans take control of Congress, the party will be able to ensure Biden governs as a moderate going forward.

"Obviously, we'll have to work with the administration to see what we can agree on," McConnell said. "Biden ran as a moderate – if I'm the majority leader in the Senate and Kevin McCarthy is the speaker in the House, we'll make sure Joe Biden is a moderate."

This comes several polls indicate that Republicans are poised to retake control of Congress in November. A recent NBC News poll found that the GOP has a two-point edge over Democrats (46 percent to 44 percent) when it comes to which party Americans would like to control Congress.