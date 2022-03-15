'Benghazi Hearings All Over Again': Fauci Says He Expects a Republican-Led Congress to Come After Him

White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that he expects Republican lawmakers to attack him during Congressional hearings come 2023 should the party take control of the House and Senate.

During an interview with The Washington Post, Fauci said he predicts to be the subject of a lot of public grillings but that nothing will come out of it.

"It's Benghazi hearings all over again," he said of Republicans vowing to issue subpoenas in an attempt to push the doctor providing information about his alleged funding of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director continued, "They’ll try to beat me up in public, and there'll be nothing there. But it will distract me from doing my job, the way it’s doing right now."

Fauci's mention of the Benghazi hearings was in reference to a two-year investigation by the GOP-controlled House into the 2012 attacks in Libya that resulted in four Americans dying. Then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was the focus of the Benghazi hearings.