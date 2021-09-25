ASU Students Harassed, Called Racist by Peers at Multicultural Center for Being White, Supporting Police

Two white Arizona State University students were harassed and even called racist by some of their fellow students at the school's multicultural center over their skin color and support for law enforcement.
Video circulating online shows a group of black female students demanding that the two white male students leave the center because they made the area "uncomfortable" for people of color due to their whiteness and "Police Lives Matter" laptop sticker.
"What did I do wrong?" one of the white students asked.
One of the black students responded by saying the pro-police sticker was offensive and that the two white students were "making this space uncomfortable."
A second white student said the group of students harassing him and his friend were making him uncomfortable, to which someone in the group replied, "But you’re white! Do you understand what a multicultural space is? It means you’re not being centered."
"White’s not a culture?" the white student asked.
"No! It's not a culture! White is not a culture!" the black student exclaimed. "This white man thinks he can take up our space and this is why we need a multicultural space because they think they can get away with this sh**!"
"Every single part of the campus centers you. This is the only space that you’re not centered and you’re still trying to center yourself which is peak white cis male bullsh**!" the black student later said.
The first white student said that he was not racist and that he was just trying to study, to which the black student responded, "You are racist, your sticker is racist."
?? This insanity is happening on college campuses pic.twitter.com/BrVxICZYqP— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 24, 2021
The university said in a statement that "The Dean of Students Office is aware of the disagreement between a handful of students that was captured in a video circulated on social media."
"The Dean of Students Office will be discussing it with all involved," the statement continued. "ASU is a community of more than 100,000 people from all 50 states and more than 150 countries. Differences of opinion are part of the university experience. The university expects respectful dialogue between students in all engagements."
A GoFundMe page for the two white students that had raised nearly $3,000 from around 150 people has reportedly been taken down because the person who launched the fundraiser, the owner of the "Libs of Tik Tok" Twitter account, which first shared the video to Twitter, violated their "prohibited conduct policy." All funds were returned to the original donors.
The site’s prohibited conduct section prohibits content that GoFundMe deems to be "in support of hate, violence, harassment, bullying, discrimination, terrorism, or intolerance of any kind." Fundraisers involving gambling, drugs, fraud, campaigns and pornography are also banned.