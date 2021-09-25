ASU Students Harassed, Called Racist by Peers at Multicultural Center for Being White, Supporting Police

Two white Arizona State University students were harassed and even called racist by some of their fellow students at the school's multicultural center over their skin color and support for law enforcement.

Video circulating online shows a group of black female students demanding that the two white male students leave the center because they made the area "uncomfortable" for people of color due to their whiteness and "Police Lives Matter" laptop sticker.

"What did I do wrong?" one of the white students asked.

One of the black students responded by saying the pro-police sticker was offensive and that the two white students were "making this space uncomfortable."

A second white student said the group of students harassing him and his friend were making him uncomfortable, to which someone in the group replied, "But you’re white! Do you understand what a multicultural space is? It means you’re not being centered."

"White’s not a culture?" the white student asked.

"No! It's not a culture! White is not a culture!" the black student exclaimed. "This white man thinks he can take up our space and this is why we need a multicultural space because they think they can get away with this sh**!"

"Every single part of the campus centers you. This is the only space that you’re not centered and you’re still trying to center yourself which is peak white cis male bullsh**!" the black student later said.

The first white student said that he was not racist and that he was just trying to study, to which the black student responded, "You are racist, your sticker is racist."

