Musician John Rich: ‘The Declaration of Independence Was Not a Strongly Worded Letter’

Country music star John Rich said that, given the current politicization of issues such as COVID-19 and education, Americans need to step up and fight for what they think is right, something that has become more commonplace as of late.

Rich, also a host of "The Pursuit!" on Fox Nation, told The Daily Wire's Candace Owens in an interview that people must be more proactive in standing up for their freedoms and their rights, whether it be for themselves or their families.

"The Declaration of Independence was not a strongly worded letter; it was not a bumper sticker; liberty or death was not some catchphrase," Rich said in urging people not to back down, regardless of the consequences.

"Because what is your freedom worth to you? Well, my boss might fire me. Well, you know what? Don’t quit, make ‘em fire ya and get them on record that they fired you," he continued.

Speaking of the increased efforts from schools to implement both critical race theory and sex into classrooms with young children, Rich was taken back by the fact that even religious schools were not immune to such indoctrination.

"All of a sudden you realize people have been asleep at the wheel long enough that even a lot of the Christian schools have been infiltrated by people who do not line up with the ideals that go into what a Bible-based education looks like," Rich said. "So everything from critical race theory to sexualization of kids in the way that they’re putting books out and some of the things that they’re talking about and subjects that they’re bringing up."

The musician went on to say that the onus is on parents to protect their children from America's education system, especially now that, due to virtual learning, they have been made aware of what is actually being taught in classrooms.

"Parents have got to be patient, methodical, and cannot back up," Rich said. "If you’re not willing to fight for yourself, fight for your kids. Who do you think your kids are watching?"

"Is daddy and momma just yelling at the TV or are they also going down and signing up to work at the school or be on the school board or run for commissioner or mayor," he continued. "Are they doing other things that they can get in there and really fight effectively? I think that’s what parents have to do today. They have to stand up and be heard and be seen."

This comes as parents across the country are increasingly becoming involved in school board meetings over their frustration with their children's districts imposing into schools critical race theory, transgender policies and other controversial political stances.

And while domestic issues have become more and more partisan, Rich, who is also involved in Folds of Honor, an organization dedicated to funding scholarships for children who lost a parent in combat, said that one thing everyone should be able to agree on is that the administration's foreign policy blunders such as the Afghanistan debacle leave much to be desired.

"The only good thing I can see that’s happening right now is that the blinders are coming off of Americans," he said. "Whether they’re left, right, middle, or whatever. Nobody can see what’s going on right now and go 'yeah, that’s okay.'"