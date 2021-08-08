Guests Forced to Delete Photos of Obama's 'Epic' Birthday Bash

Guests attending former President Barack Obama's scaled back 60th birthday party Saturday were told to delete photos of the event that they had posted to Instagram.

The posts from Rapper Trap Beckham and his manager, TJ Chapman, included photos of them smoking marijuana, which is legal in Massachusetts, where the party took place. They also posted photos of food and décor present at the celebrity-packed event on Martha's Vineyard.

The photos had to be deleted because of the event's photography ban, according to the New York Post.

"Had to delete everything due to the rules," Beckham said in a post. "It was epic for sure. If any videos surface it’s going viral. He danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before."

"Epic night last night," Chapman said in a video he posted. "I posted some stories of myself. Didn’t think anybody gave a damn, and I guess they did. That’s not cool. That’s not cool."

Singer Erykah Badu also posted a video on Instagram of Obama onstage at the birthday bash but later had to delete it.

A local police officer called the traffic situation a "s–t show" on his radio as guests were seen departing from the venue.

Celebrity in attendance included Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Dwyane Wade, Steven Spielberg, Steven Colbert, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom Hanks. The guest list, however, was reduced to close friends and family following backlash for planning a party with nearly 700 people amid a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious delta variant.

Several guests arrived at the party by way of their private jets.