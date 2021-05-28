CDC

CDC Says Children Do Not Need Masks at Summer Camp

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: May 28, 2021 9:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
CDC Says Children Do Not Need Masks at Summer Camp

Source: (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidance against COVID-19 for summer camps, announcing Friday that vaccinated staff members and children do not need to wear face coverings.

The CDC previously said that all staffers and campers wear masks, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) referred to those guidelines as “unworkable summer camp restrictions.”

Current guidelines say masks only need to be worn in areas or businesses that still have mask mandates. Social distancing is also no longer necessary for the fully vaccinated.

The guidance surrounding summer camps follows the CDC’s recommendations that vaccinated people do not need to wear face coverings in most settings, which was announced earlier this month.

The updated guidelines were made as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been going down across the country as vaccinations increase.

Recommended
The ‘Big Guy’ Is Compromised
Larry O'Connor

Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. Anyone younger than 12 cannot receive the vaccine and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not allowed to be administered to children.  

The CDC said that summer camps may choose to require masks if they cannot verify who is vaccinated.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Nikole Hannah-Jones Mulls Lawsuit Against UNC, Alleging She Was Racially Discriminated Against
Landon Mion
If We're Going to Have a '9/11-Style Commission' on Anything, Why Not About Wuhan?
Rebecca Downs

Pop the Champagne: The Democrats’ Plan to Distract from the Biden Admin’s Crises Crashes and Burns
VIP
Matt Vespa
President Joe Biden Releases Official Statement on Anti-Semitism, Finally
Rebecca Downs
Polls Continue to Expose Biden Administration for What It Really Is
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Republicans Blast Biden's Budget Proposal
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular