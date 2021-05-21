Sunday School Teacher Arrested After Not Wearing a Mask to a School Board Meeting

A Sunday school teacher was arrested by New Hampshire police after showing up to a school board meeting maskless.

Kate Bossi, a resident of Atkinson, New Hampshire, was escorted out of the meeting by police Thursday after violating school policy by refusing to wear a mask. She was part of a group of maskless attendees that showed up to demand the school board lift the mask mandate.

Bossi told police as she was arrested and led out of the building:

You are violating my rights right now. You are remiss.

Her daughter, Jackie Wydola, who also showed up to the meeting without a mask, told the officer making the arrest:

Are you seriously doing this you guys. This is law enforcement. You’re not enforcing laws, you’re enforcing policy. That doesn’t matter.

Bossi was reportedly arrested for disorderly conduct, according to Wydola.

Bossi's Sunday school students , who were reportedly in attendance, cried as she was arrested and escorted out of the meeting, the Washington Examiner reported.

The school board intended to discuss a change to the mask policy before the group of maskless individuals showed up, which prompted Kimberly Farah, the school board's chairwoman, to reschedule the meeting remotely.

Farah said she rescheduled the meeting because she "didn’t want to jeopardize the health of the staff and the students.”

School board member Shawn O’Neil was among others at the meeting who intended to voice their opposition to the current mask policy.

Kids are going to be going to the prom in two days. It would be nice to have them be able to enjoy it without a mask. You know? They all got screwed last year.

O’Neil, who is chairman of the Danville Board of Selectmen as well, refused to wear a face covering at the selectmen’s meeting on Monday.