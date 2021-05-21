Teachers

Sunday School Teacher Arrested After Not Wearing a Mask to a School Board Meeting

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: May 21, 2021 4:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Sunday School Teacher Arrested After Not Wearing a Mask to a School Board Meeting

Source: (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file)

A Sunday school teacher was arrested by New Hampshire police after showing up to a school board meeting maskless.

Kate Bossi, a resident of Atkinson, New Hampshire, was escorted out of the meeting by police Thursday after violating school policy by refusing to wear a mask. She was part of a group of maskless attendees that showed up to demand the school board lift the mask mandate.

Bossi told police as she was arrested and led out of the building:

You are violating my rights right now. You are remiss. 

Her daughter, Jackie Wydola, who also showed up to the meeting without a mask, told the officer making the arrest:

Are you seriously doing this you guys. This is law enforcement. You’re not enforcing laws, you’re enforcing policy. That doesn’t matter.

Bossi was reportedly arrested for disorderly conduct, according to Wydola. 

Bossi's Sunday school students , who were reportedly in attendance, cried as she was arrested and escorted out of the meeting, the Washington Examiner reported.

The school board intended to discuss a change to the mask policy before the group of maskless individuals showed up, which prompted Kimberly Farah, the school board's chairwoman, to reschedule the meeting remotely.

Farah said she rescheduled the meeting because she "didn’t want to jeopardize the health of the staff and the students.” 

School board member Shawn O’Neil was among others at the meeting who intended to voice their opposition to the current mask policy.

Kids are going to be going to the prom in two days. It would be nice to have them be able to enjoy it without a mask. You know? They all got screwed last year.

O’Neil, who is chairman of the Danville Board of Selectmen as well, refused to wear a face covering at the selectmen’s meeting on Monday.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Liberal Media Eats Pavement After Wuhan Lab Leak Theory for COVID Cannot Be Ruled Out
Matt Vespa
'Palestinian Lives Matter': Employees Demand Apple Publicly Condemn 'Illegal Occupation'
Spencer Brown

House Republicans Troll AOC After She Calls Israel an 'Apartheid State'
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Tulsi Gabbard Calls on Chicago Mayor to Resign Over 'Anti-White' Racism
Katie Pavlich

The Squad Can't Stop Repeating Hamas Propaganda
Guy Benson

Money Talks: States Are Following Ohio's Lead As Vaccinations Skyrocket After Cash Prizes Announced
VIP
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Mike Lester
View Cartoon
Most Popular