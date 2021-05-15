Study: AOC Least Bipartisan Democrat Member of Congress

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was found to be the most bipartisan Democrat in Congress, according to a study.

The study was conducted by The Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy.

Lawmakers are ranked on levels of partisanship through the use of official data on how often they co-sponsor legislation with members of the opposing party.

Out of 437 members of Congress, Ocasio-Cortez was ranked as the 427th most bipartisan, with the 10 members ranked lower being Republicans.

Of the 21 bills the New York congresswoman sponsored, none of them had a Republican co-sponsor.

Only 17 of the 444 bills Ocasio-Cortez signed onto as a co-sponsor were introduced by Republicans, a spokesperson for The Lugar Center told the New York Post.

Obviously members come into Congress with particular agenda and I think [Ocasio-Cortez] has been pretty straightforward about her agenda.

Other members of the “Squad” ranked low as well, with Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D) at 426 and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) at 424. Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D) ranked slightly better, coming in at 414.

Ocasio-Cortez' progressive initiatives have included sponsoring bills for banning fracking, providing public housing and providing public benefits to illegal immigrants.

The members of Congress who ranked as least partisan included Rep. John Katko (R-NY) , who was declared the second most bipartisan member of the 116th House, and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who came in at 13.

Katko said in a news release after the study was released:

Since coming to Congress, I’ve successfully worked in a bipartisan manner to advance legislation to combat the opioid epidemic, secure our nation, expand access to mental healthcare, support our pandemic response, and address a host of other issues of local importance.

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D), an opposition of the "Squad," was ranked as the third most bipartisan member of the House and the least partisan Democrat.

The study follows Ocasio-Cortez being deemed one of the least effective members of Congress last month as none of her bills went farther than their introduction.