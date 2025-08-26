'Uncuffing Law Enforcement': U.S. Marshals Honor President Trump

President Donald Trump received an award from the U.S. Marshals Service during an Oval Office meeting on Monday.

"You continue through your policies and your efforts, with your staff, to uncuff law enforcement officers all over this nation. And I can tell you personally, that they thank you for that," US Marshals Service Director Gady Serralta said while presenting the honor.

President Trump is presented with an honorary United States Marshal Service badge!



"You continue through your policies and your efforts, with your staff, to uncuff law enforcement officers all over this nation. And I can tell you personally, that they thank you for that." pic.twitter.com/3JuB4783KS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 25, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel is also applauding Trump for letting "good cops be cops."

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for letting good cops be cops https://t.co/7NiMHjumpH — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 25, 2025

On August 11, President Trump declared a crime emergency in the District of Columbia and re-established federal control in the jurisdiction.

🔥President Trump announces that he's federalizing the D.C. metro police and deploying the National Guard to secure the city:



"I'm announcing a historic action to rescue our Nation's Capitol from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor, and worse." pic.twitter.com/BSCCVUXqC4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2025

Since then, thousands of arrests have been made - including of a dangerous criminal aliens and gang members.

87 more arrests and 4 illegal firearms seized last night in Washington, DC — where not a single carjacking has occurred over the past week.



We also arrested another Tren de Aragua gang member and a man caught burning our American flag in Lafayette Park.



Make DC Safe Again! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SEuoXgwsKq — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 26, 2025

Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again.



