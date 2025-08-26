Clarence Thomas Marks a Major Milestone
'Uncuffing Law Enforcement': U.S. Marshals Honor President Trump

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 26, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump received an award from the U.S. Marshals Service during an Oval Office meeting on Monday. 

"You continue through your policies and your efforts, with your staff, to uncuff law enforcement officers all over this nation. And I can tell you personally, that they thank you for that," US Marshals Service Director Gady Serralta said while presenting the honor. 

FBI Director Kash Patel is also applauding Trump for letting "good cops be cops." 

On August 11, President Trump declared a crime emergency in the District of Columbia and re-established federal control in the jurisdiction. 

Since then, thousands of arrests have been made - including of a dangerous criminal aliens and gang members. 

Since then, thousands of arrests have been made - including of a dangerous criminal aliens and gang members.

