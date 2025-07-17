Gavin Newsom Just Lost Another Battle to Trump

Californian Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom suffered yet another blow from President Donald Trump Wednesday night after the Department of Transportation put an end the state's high speed rail boondoggle.

Advertisement

"To the Law abiding, Tax paying, Hardworking Citizens of the United States of America, I am thrilled to announce that I have officially freed you from funding California’s disastrously overpriced, 'HIGH SPEED TRAIN TO NOWHERE.' This boondoggle, led by the incompetent Governor of California, Gavin Newscum, has cost Taxpayers Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we have received NOTHING in return except Cost Overruns," Trump posted on Truth Social. "The Railroad we were promised still does not exist, and never will. This project was Severely Overpriced, Overregulated, and NEVER DELIVERED. Thanks to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, not a SINGLE penny in Federal Dollars will go towards this Newscum SCAM ever again. This was an ill-conceived and unnecessary project, and a total waste of Taxpayer money — But no more!"

Governor Newsom and California’s high speed rail boondoggle are the definition of government incompetence and possibly corruption.



The price tag has gone from $33B to $135B with no completion date in sight.



We could give every single LA & SF resident almost 200 free flights… pic.twitter.com/19lyBzPZ62 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) July 16, 2025

Newsom isn't handling it well.

"Won’t be taking advice from the guy who can’t keep planes in the sky," Newsom said in response to Duffy.

The loss comes just weeks after Newsom unsuccessfully challenged Trump in court over National Guard authority.

BREAKING: A federal appeals court just UNANIMOUSLY BLOCKED Judge Breyer’s order requiring President Trump to give control of the California National Guard back to Gavin Newsom — INDEFINITELY. pic.twitter.com/eIZJrfxQoz — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) June 20, 2025

Meanwhile, Newsom is still doing rounds on new media ahead of his inevitable 2028 presidential run.

This is a blatant lie by @GavinNewsom, and unfortunately @ShawnRyan762 was unable to defend the facts or the Second Amendment.



Fortunately we have Community Notes to do what Shawn couldn’t. https://t.co/E5RtnC9puc — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) July 16, 2025

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.