Gavin Newsom Just Lost Another Battle to Trump

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 17, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

Californian Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom suffered yet another blow from President Donald Trump Wednesday night after the Department of Transportation put an end the state's high speed rail boondoggle. 

"To the Law abiding, Tax paying, Hardworking Citizens of the United States of America, I am thrilled to announce that I have officially freed you from funding California’s disastrously overpriced, 'HIGH SPEED TRAIN TO NOWHERE.' This boondoggle, led by the incompetent Governor of California, Gavin Newscum, has cost Taxpayers Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we have received NOTHING in return except Cost Overruns," Trump posted on Truth Social. "The Railroad we were promised still does not exist, and never will. This project was Severely Overpriced, Overregulated, and NEVER DELIVERED. Thanks to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, not a SINGLE penny in Federal Dollars will go towards this Newscum SCAM ever again. This was an ill-conceived and unnecessary project, and a total waste of Taxpayer money — But no more!"

Newsom isn't handling it well. 

"Won’t be taking advice from the guy who can’t keep planes in the sky," Newsom said in response to Duffy. 

The loss comes just weeks after Newsom unsuccessfully challenged Trump in court over National Guard authority. 

Meanwhile, Newsom is still doing rounds on new media ahead of his inevitable 2028 presidential run. 

