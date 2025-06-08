Bongino: We're Not Backing Down
And With Those Riots, The Invasion of America Is Reconfirmed
America Under Attack: Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Mayhem Engulfing LA
An Original Rooftop Korean Weighed in on the Current Anti-ICE Riots in LA
CA Dems Totally Melted Down Over Trump Deploying the National Guard to Los...
They're Making Molotov Cocktails? Do We Have Full-Blown Civil War in LA Right...
The LAPD Went Full Orwell on the Anti-ICE Riots in LA
Yes… I Voted for This!
Europe's Cascade of Self-inflicted Wounds
Woman Declared Dead, Moved Into Coffin, Turns Out to Be Alive
Video Reveals the Deadly Danger Law Enforcement Faced During Violent Anti-ICE Riots
Dems Absolutely Lose It Over Trump's Swift Action to Restore Order in LA...
First LA Fires, Now the Riots Over ICE. Karen Bass is Not Handling...
The Cruel Case of Political Prisoner Derek Chauvin
Tipsheet

Tom Homan Hammers Whiny Newsom

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 08, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom can't stop whining after he lost control of Los Angeles and the surrounding areas to violent, anti-American mobs Saturday - mobs he and his political party have enabled through sanctuary policies in the state. 

Advertisement

As chaos continued into the night, Newsom accused President Donald Trump of wanting to create a "spectacle" by sending in the National Guard. He also had the nerve to lecture about "civility" and is still defending the criminal aliens Immigration and Customs Enforcement are trying to deport. 

Then he complained about a threat from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth if things didn't quickly get under control. 

Meanwhile, the Trump administration isn't backing down and has made clear deportations of illegal aliens, which the majority of the country supports, will continue. 

"These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED. Also, from now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why??? Again, thank you to the National Guard for a job well done!" Trump said on Truth Social Sunday. 

"We are not stopping or slowing down. We are not intimidated or apprehensive. Illegal immigration operations will continue, and anyone using violence to obstruct or impede these operations will be investigated and prosecuted," Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino added on X. "Multiple arrests have already been made, in both LA and NY, and additional investigations are ongoing, and producing results." 

Recommended

America Under Attack: Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Mayhem Engulfing LA Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"Many of these subjects will face federal charges, along with local and state charges. It will not end well for you if you choose violence. Choose wisely," he continued. 

Tags: GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

America Under Attack: Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Mayhem Engulfing LA Matt Vespa
CA Dems Totally Melted Down Over Trump Deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles Matt Vespa
Bongino: We're Not Backing Down Katie Pavlich
An Original Rooftop Korean Weighed in on the Current Anti-ICE Riots in LA Matt Vespa
What the Media Won’t Dare Show You About the Anti-ICE Riots Sarah Arnold
And With Those Riots, The Invasion of America Is Reconfirmed Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
America Under Attack: Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Mayhem Engulfing LA Matt Vespa
Advertisement