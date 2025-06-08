Tom Homan Hammers Whiny Newsom

California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom can't stop whining after he lost control of Los Angeles and the surrounding areas to violent, anti-American mobs Saturday - mobs he and his political party have enabled through sanctuary policies in the state.

As chaos continued into the night, Newsom accused President Donald Trump of wanting to create a "spectacle" by sending in the National Guard. He also had the nerve to lecture about "civility" and is still defending the criminal aliens Immigration and Customs Enforcement are trying to deport.

Then he complained about a threat from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth if things didn't quickly get under control.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration isn't backing down and has made clear deportations of illegal aliens, which the majority of the country supports, will continue.

"These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED. Also, from now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why??? Again, thank you to the National Guard for a job well done!" Trump said on Truth Social Sunday.

"We are not stopping or slowing down. We are not intimidated or apprehensive. Illegal immigration operations will continue, and anyone using violence to obstruct or impede these operations will be investigated and prosecuted," Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino added on X. "Multiple arrests have already been made, in both LA and NY, and additional investigations are ongoing, and producing results."

"Many of these subjects will face federal charges, along with local and state charges. It will not end well for you if you choose violence. Choose wisely," he continued.