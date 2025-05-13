Trump Warns Iran: Your Time Is Running Out

Speaking to the 2025 U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh Tuesday, President Donald Trump bolstered economic and security ties with Kingdom and warned Iran his offering for peace has time limits.

"We really want them [Iran] to be a successful country. We want them to be a wonderful, safe, great country, but they cannot have a nuclear weapon. This is an offer that will not last forever. The time is right now for them to choose. Right now we don't have a lot of time to wait," Trump said. "The choice is their's to make."

Trump also spoke to the Iranian people, who have been working for years against the Islamic regime and sent a message to those intent on doing harm to Americans.

"While your skill has turned dry deserts into fertile farmland, Iran's leaders have managed to turn green farmland into dry deserts," Trump said.

"I will never hesitate to wield American power if it’s necessary to defend the U.S. or to help defend our allies. And there will be no mercy for any foe who tries to do us, or them, harm," Trump said. "If you threaten America or our partners, then you'll be faced with overwhelming strength and devastating force. We have things that you don’t even know about, you don't hear about."

In recent weeks, U.S. and Iranian officials have held a series of diplomatic meetings about Iran's nuclear program. Trump classified the talks as having been "productive."