Trump Effectively Calls on Saudi Arabia to Recognize Israel
Did Hakeem Jeffries Just Threaten Federal Law Enforcement?
All Is Not Well in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's District
Wait, That's Why Cryin' Chuck Schumer Put a Hold on Trump's DOJ Nominees?
Republicans Control the House – So Why Did They Just Cave on Gun...
The City Gave Him an Award for Helping the Homeless — Then They...
Trump Just Shocked the World With This Unexpected Announcement on Syria
VIP
House Budget Proposal Has Good News on Suppressors, but Not Great News
Planned Parenthood’s Latest Annual Report Is Out. They Took in More Money and...
VIP
GOP Senator Weighs in on Gift of Qatari Jet to Trump
Washington State Attacks the Seal of Confession
VIP
By the Way, Yet Another Congressional Aide Was Victimized by Crime in DC
Scott Jennings Offers Key Reminders As CNN Panel Discussion Gets Chaotic Over South...
A Democrat Senator Just Unveiled a Border Security Plan
Tipsheet

Trump Warns Iran: Your Time Is Running Out

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | May 13, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Speaking to the 2025 U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh Tuesday, President Donald Trump bolstered economic and security ties with Kingdom and warned Iran his offering for peace has time limits. 

Advertisement

"We really want them [Iran]  to be a successful country. We want them to be a wonderful, safe, great country, but they cannot have a nuclear weapon. This is an offer that will not last forever. The time is right now for them to choose. Right now we don't have a lot of time to wait," Trump said. "The choice is their's to make."

Trump also spoke to the Iranian people, who have been working for years against the Islamic regime and sent a message to those intent on doing harm to Americans. 

"While your skill has turned dry deserts into fertile farmland, Iran's leaders have managed to turn green farmland into dry deserts," Trump said. 

Recommended

Trump Just Shocked the World With This Unexpected Announcement on Syria Jeff Charles
Advertisement

"I will never hesitate to wield American power if it’s necessary to defend the U.S. or to help defend our allies. And there will be no mercy for any foe who tries to do us, or them, harm," Trump said. "If you threaten America or our partners, then you'll be faced with overwhelming strength and devastating force. We have things that you don’t even know about, you don't hear about."

In recent weeks, U.S. and Iranian officials have held a series of diplomatic meetings about Iran's nuclear program. Trump classified the talks as having been "productive." 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Shocked the World With This Unexpected Announcement on Syria Jeff Charles
Did Hakeem Jeffries Just Threaten Federal Law Enforcement? Matt Vespa
Another Deportation Sob Story Has Gone Viral. There's Just One Minor Problem With It. Guy Benson
All Is Not Well in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's District Matt Vespa
Wait, That's Why Cryin' Chuck Schumer Put a Hold on Trump's DOJ Nominees? Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Offers Key Reminders As CNN Panel Discussion Gets Chaotic Over South African Refugees Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Just Shocked the World With This Unexpected Announcement on Syria Jeff Charles
Advertisement