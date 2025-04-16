Trump Signs New Memo to Prevent Illegal Aliens From Stealing Social Security

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum at the White House Tuesday to make it more difficult for illegal aliens to obtain Social Security numbers and benefits.

"The Secretary of Labor, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, and the Commissioner of Social Security, in consultation with the Secretary of Homeland Security as necessary, shall take all reasonable measures, consistent with applicable law, to ensure ineligible aliens are not receiving funds from Social Security Act programs," the memo states in part. "Such measures shall include promulgating any necessary guidance or regulations regarding Social Security Act funds and, to the extent appropriate and consistent with law, prioritizing civil or administrative enforcement actions against States, localities, or other similar grantees or subgrantees that do not take adequate measures to verify eligibility, stop payments to deceased or otherwise ineligible payees, or otherwise prevent ineligible aliens from receiving funds from Social Security Act programs."

The move comes after the Department of Government Efficiency found millions of illegal aliens were given Social Security numbers under the Biden administration. Former President Joe Biden deliberately allowed more than 14 million illegal aliens into the country from 2021-2024. The Trump administration is working to deport as many of them as possible.