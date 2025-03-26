Is a Ban on Taxpayer Subsidized Junk Food on the Way?

Republican Senator Rand Paul has introduced new legislation, the Nutritious SNAP Act, to end the taxpayer subsidizing of junk food for those using government food assistance programs.

Advertisement

“SNAP was designed to fight hunger and improve nutrition—not to subsidize soda and junk food,” Paul released in a statement about the legislation. “It makes no sense that taxpayer dollars are being used to fund an epidemic of obesity and diet-related illness in low-income communities. My bill ensures that this assistance program actually supports health and wellness, not chronic disease.”

SNAP was designed to fight hunger and improve nutrition—not to subsidize soda & junk food. It makes no sense that taxpayer dollars are being used to fund an epidemic of obesity and diet-related illness. My bill ensures that SNAP actually supports health. https://t.co/v8To2iUrZh — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) March 25, 2025

The legislation will put new nutrition requirements into the SNAP program and bar the purchase of previously available products by prohibiting "SNAP funds from being used to purchase sodas, snack foods, and dessert items, including potato chips, snack cakes, and brownie mixes," limiting "beverage purchases to water, cow’s milk, healthy dairy alternatives, and 100% fruit or vegetable juice" and empowering "states to restrict additional foods they deem unhealthy, restoring local control and removing federal barriers to innovation in public health policy."

SNAP reform has wide support in the House and Trump administration officials have vowed to reform the program.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins welcomes RFK Jr.’s help reforming SNAP to cut “bad food and sugary drinks”



“When a taxpayer is putting money into SNAP, are they okay with us using their tax dollars to feed really bad food and sugary drinks to children who need something more… pic.twitter.com/nFeooY3fkM — American Values 🗽 (@AVPac_US) February 15, 2025

Sugary drinks are not only allowed on SNAP – but they are also the #1 item purchased.



In total, 10% of all SNAP funding goes to sugary drinks.



This amounts to a direct government transfer of more than $10 billion dollars to fund what is making Americans unhealthy.#MAHA — Rep. Andy Harris, MD (@RepAndyHarrisMD) March 26, 2025



