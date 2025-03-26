White House Responds to Latest Release of Houthi Attack Plans
Tipsheet

Is a Ban on Taxpayer Subsidized Junk Food on the Way?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | March 26, 2025 11:00 AM
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Republican Senator Rand Paul has introduced new legislation, the Nutritious SNAP Act, to end the taxpayer subsidizing of junk food for those using government food assistance programs. 

“SNAP was designed to fight hunger and improve nutrition—not to subsidize soda and junk food,” Paul released in a statement about the legislation. “It makes no sense that taxpayer dollars are being used to fund an epidemic of obesity and diet-related illness in low-income communities. My bill ensures that this assistance program actually supports health and wellness, not chronic disease.”

The legislation will put new nutrition requirements into the SNAP program and bar the purchase of previously available products by prohibiting "SNAP funds from being used to purchase sodas, snack foods, and dessert items, including potato chips, snack cakes, and brownie mixes," limiting "beverage purchases to water, cow’s milk, healthy dairy alternatives, and 100% fruit or vegetable juice" and empowering "states to restrict additional foods they deem unhealthy, restoring local control and removing federal barriers to innovation in public health policy."

SNAP reform has wide support in the House and Trump administration officials have vowed to reform the program. 


 

