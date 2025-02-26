We Want a Seat at the Table
Trump to Host Zelenskyy at the White House After Breakthrough Mineral Agreement

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 26, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House Friday to sign an agreement with the United States to develop rare earth and critical minerals in the country. 

The visit comes after the Financial Times first reported the agreement on Tuesday. 

"Kyiv has agreed terms with Washington on a minerals deal that Ukrainian officials hope will improve relations with the Trump administration and pave the way for a long-term US security commitment," the outlet reported. "Ukrainian officials said Kyiv was ready to sign the agreement on jointly developing its mineral resources, including oil and gas, after the US dropped demands for a right to $500bn in potential revenue from the deal."

