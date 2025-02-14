Democrats Are Going to Hate New Polling on DOGE

Americans are loving Elon Musk's rampage across federal government agencies in Washington D.C., including the IRS, EPA, USAID and more, with his DOGE team.

Advertisement

"Every Arizona swing voter in our latest Engagious/Sago focus groups said they approve of President Trump's actions since taking office — and most also support Elon Musk's efforts to slash government," Axios reports. "Public opinion can constrain presidents when Congress does not. But these 11 voters — all of whom backed Joe Biden in 2020 but switched to Trump last November — said they're good with Trump aggressively testing disruptive, expansionist expressions of presidential power that are piling up in court challenges."

Donald Trump‘s Approval Rating Among Arizona Swing Voters



🔴 Approve 100%

🔵 Disapprove 0%



Axios | (Focus Group) | 1/14 pic.twitter.com/eDMvSzUN2W — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) February 14, 2025

Rasmussen has similar results.

🚨 BREAKING: 55% of American voters approve of Elon Musk running DOGE, 45% disapprove... a net approval of +10 - @Rasmussen_Poll pic.twitter.com/NhnBdxDrSr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 13, 2025

Overall, Trump's approval rating is sitting around 52 percent with voters viewing his first weeks in office as fulfilling campaign promises.

CNN is forced to admits it—70% of Americans say Trump is doing exactly what he promised and his approval ratings are at an all time high!



Promises made, promises kept! pic.twitter.com/eKj5rxzWfn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2025

Meanwhile, DOGE continues finding and terminating wasteful spending at a rapid pace throughout the federal government.

Today’s contract update:



167 cancellations with savings of ~$115M, including a $2.23M contract for HHS for “equity assessments of existing program policies”. pic.twitter.com/mBHvslS4i0 — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 14, 2025

“It’s not optional for us to reduce the federal expenses. It’s essential. It’s essential for America to remain solvent as a country," Musk said from the Oval Office this week. “The people voted for major government reform, and that’s what people are going to get.”