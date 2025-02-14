Trump's Latest Executive Order Punishes Schools Mandating the COVID Shot
Democrats Are Going to Hate New Polling on DOGE

February 14, 2025 4:15 PM
Americans are loving Elon Musk's rampage across federal government agencies in Washington D.C., including the IRS, EPA, USAID and more, with his DOGE team. 

"Every Arizona swing voter in our latest Engagious/Sago focus groups said they approve of President Trump's actions since taking office — and most also support Elon Musk's efforts to slash government," Axios reports. "Public opinion can constrain presidents when Congress does not. But these 11 voters — all of whom backed Joe Biden in 2020 but switched to Trump last November — said they're good with Trump aggressively testing disruptive, expansionist expressions of presidential power that are piling up in court challenges."

Rasmussen has similar results. 

Overall, Trump's approval rating is sitting around 52 percent with voters viewing his first weeks in office as fulfilling campaign promises.

Meanwhile, DOGE continues finding and terminating wasteful spending at a rapid pace throughout the federal government. 

“It’s not optional for us to reduce the federal expenses. It’s essential. It’s essential for America to remain solvent as a country," Musk said from the Oval Office this week. “The people voted for major government reform, and that’s what people are going to get.”

