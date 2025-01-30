Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect.
Townhall Is Hiring!
Trump Buries Pete Buttigieg for Failed DOT Management
Here's Why a CNN Reporter Melted Down After Trump's Reagan Airport Presser
The Lib Trolls Who Tried to Blame Trump for the Reagan Airport Disaster...
Kash Patel Had His Confirmation Hearing. Here's How it Went.
Josh Hawley Eviscerates Biden's FBI for Targeting Parents, Catholics, Pro-Lifers
Priest Expertly Trolls the Left by Channeling Elon Musk During Speech
Sen. Blumenthal Made an Utter Fool of Himself When He Tried to Trip...
RFK Jr. Gets a Boost From Rand Paul After He Lectures Dem Colleagues...
VIP
Is Kamala Harris Still Leading the 2028 Primary?
Why Did Eric Swalwell Post This After the Deadly Air Collision?
House Democrat: Of Course We Should Revoke Visas From Pro-Terrorism Foreign Students in...
Mazie Hirono Is Back at It With Her Weird Questioning
Tipsheet

Here Are the Details on Trump's Illegals to GITMO Plan

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 30, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

Speaking at the White House Wednesday ahead of a bill signing event for the Laken Riley Act, President Donald Trump announced plans to send violent illegal aliens to Guantanamo Bay Prison in Cuba. 

Advertisement

The White House is providing more details about the plan.

"President Donald J. Trump signed a memorandum to detain the most dangerous illegal criminal aliens in Guantanamo Bay. It directs the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of Homeland Security to expand the Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to full capacity to provide extra detention space for high priority criminal illegal aliens unlawfully present in the United States," the White House released in a "fact sheet" after the announcement.  

"The memorandum builds on President Trump’s previous executive actions to halt the border invasion, dismantle criminal cartels, and restore national sovereignty," it continues. 

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is also weighing in on the proposal and moving DOD resources to get the job done. 

Recommended

Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect. Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

"We're leaning forward on supporting the President's directive to make sure that we have the location for violent, criminal illegals as they are deported out of the country. Nobody is going to wait on the Defense Department and we're working that in real time," Hegseth said Thursday morning. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect. Katie Pavlich
Why Couldn't DC Officials Say This Last Night About the Reagan Air Disaster? Matt Vespa
Here's Why a CNN Reporter Melted Down After Trump's Reagan Airport Presser Matt Vespa
Lindsey Graham's Exchange With Kash Patel Reminds Us How Corrupt the FBI Has Become Jeff Charles
Sen. Blumenthal Made an Utter Fool of Himself When He Tried to Trip Up Kash Patel Jeff Charles
Why Did Eric Swalwell Post This After the Deadly Air Collision? Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect. Katie Pavlich
Advertisement