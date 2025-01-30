Here Are the Details on Trump's Illegals to GITMO Plan

Speaking at the White House Wednesday ahead of a bill signing event for the Laken Riley Act, President Donald Trump announced plans to send violent illegal aliens to Guantanamo Bay Prison in Cuba.

Today I'm also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000 person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay. Most people don't even know about it." pic.twitter.com/su3eu24J1Z — CSPAN (@cspan) January 29, 2025

The White House is providing more details about the plan.

"President Donald J. Trump signed a memorandum to detain the most dangerous illegal criminal aliens in Guantanamo Bay. It directs the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of Homeland Security to expand the Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to full capacity to provide extra detention space for high priority criminal illegal aliens unlawfully present in the United States," the White House released in a "fact sheet" after the announcement.

"The memorandum builds on President Trump’s previous executive actions to halt the border invasion, dismantle criminal cartels, and restore national sovereignty," it continues.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is also weighing in on the proposal and moving DOD resources to get the job done.

"We're leaning forward on supporting the President's directive to make sure that we have the location for violent, criminal illegals as they are deported out of the country. Nobody is going to wait on the Defense Department and we're working that in real time," Hegseth said Thursday morning.

Update on Guantanamo Bay Operations and @SecDef Hegseth Addresses Tragic Mishap Involving US Army Helicopter pic.twitter.com/80J5djB4oP — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) January 30, 2025