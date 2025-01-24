There's a Major Update on the Power of Local Law Enforcement and Deportations
Tipsheet

Trump Turns the Microphone Over to Hurricane Helene Victims

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 24, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump left the White House for the first time since taking office on Monday to visit communities devastated by Hurricane Helene and left behind by FEMA in North Carolina. 

"We’re going to North Carolina.  It’s been a horrible thing the way that’s been allowed to fester, and we’re going to get it fixed up. It should have been done months ago, from the hurricane that took place almost four months ago," Trump told reporters on the South Lawn Friday morning before boarding Marine One. "North Carolina has been treated very badly, so we’re stopping there." 

During his visit, Trump turned the microphone over to residents who continue to suffer from the lack of government response. 

During discussions on the ground, Trump vowed to reform or eliminate FEMA as the agency continues to fail as a result of bureaucracy, disfunctional management of resources and political ideology. 

RINO Thom Tillis Plans to Sink Pete Hegseth's Confirmation Matt Vespa
Prior to Trump's visit it was revealed FEMA workers avoided approaching homes in North Carolina and Florida with Trump signs or flags. 

