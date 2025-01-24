Trump Turns the Microphone Over to Hurricane Helene Victims

President Trump left the White House for the first time since taking office on Monday to visit communities devastated by Hurricane Helene and left behind by FEMA in North Carolina.

"We’re going to North Carolina. It’s been a horrible thing the way that’s been allowed to fester, and we’re going to get it fixed up. It should have been done months ago, from the hurricane that took place almost four months ago," Trump told reporters on the South Lawn Friday morning before boarding Marine One. "North Carolina has been treated very badly, so we’re stopping there."

During his visit, Trump turned the microphone over to residents who continue to suffer from the lack of government response.

President Trump allows Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina to tell their heartbreaking stories in front of the nation.



The forgotten men and women of this country are forgotten no more. pic.twitter.com/ofEDlFfl3X — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 24, 2025

During discussions on the ground, Trump vowed to reform or eliminate FEMA as the agency continues to fail as a result of bureaucracy, disfunctional management of resources and political ideology.

FEMA IS DONE!!! pic.twitter.com/acPmEWQ6Os — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) January 24, 2025

Prior to Trump's visit it was revealed FEMA workers avoided approaching homes in North Carolina and Florida with Trump signs or flags.