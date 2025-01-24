There's a Major Update on the Power of Local Law Enforcement and Deportations

In the first week of President Donald Trump's second term, hundreds of violent criminal illegal aliens have been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and mass deportations have begun.

Tom Homan reveals that ICE has already made 1300 arrests during deportation operations:



"We've arrested 1300 people, over a thousand of them are criminals."



"The other ones are either fugitives who've been through immigration court, that became a fugitive, or…

Deportation flights have begun.



President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences.

On Thursday afternoon the Department of Homeland Security moved to deputize local law enforcement, which is set assist with future deportations and illegal alien arrests inside cities across the country.

"Today, Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman issued a directive essential to fulfilling President Trump’s promise to carry out mass deportations," DHS released in a statement. "The directive gives Department of Justice (DOJ) law enforcement officials in the U.S. Marshals, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons authority to investigate and apprehend illegal aliens."

The White House is giving details about the move and what the future looks like.

"President Trump is unleashing a vast and broad array of federal statutory authorities to secure the homeland. Authorities Congress has enacted that exist in statute that have never been used before," senior White House advisor Stephen Miller detailed on Fox News Friday afternoon. "The Secretary of Homeland Security has the authority to deputize both federal law enforcement as well as state and local law enforcement and the national guard to conduct immigration enforcement activities."

President Trump is DEPUTIZING state and local law enforcement to assist with immigration enforcement and detention, per DHS



"Local officials who violate our laws are ALSO subject to enforcement," @StephenM says.



🔥🔥🔥



"Every resource we have is going to be…

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is vowing to prosecute politicians or law enforcement in "sanctuary cities" who continue to harbor illegal aliens.