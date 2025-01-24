Trump Turns the Microphone Over to Hurricane Helene Victims
Tipsheet

There's a Major Update on the Power of Local Law Enforcement and Deportations

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 24, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt York

In the first week of President Donald Trump's second term, hundreds of violent criminal illegal aliens have been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and mass deportations have begun. 

On Thursday afternoon the Department of Homeland Security moved to deputize local law enforcement, which is set assist with future deportations and illegal alien arrests inside cities across the country. 

"Today, Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman issued a directive essential to fulfilling President Trump’s promise to carry out mass deportations," DHS released in a statement. "The directive gives Department of Justice (DOJ) law enforcement officials in the U.S. Marshals, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons authority to investigate and apprehend illegal aliens."

The White House is giving details about the move and what the future looks like. 

"President Trump is unleashing a vast and broad array of federal statutory authorities to secure the homeland. Authorities Congress has enacted that exist in statute that have never been used before," senior White House advisor Stephen Miller detailed on Fox News Friday afternoon. "The Secretary of Homeland Security has the authority to deputize both federal law enforcement as well as state and local law enforcement and the national guard to conduct immigration enforcement activities." 

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is vowing to prosecute politicians or law enforcement in "sanctuary cities" who continue to harbor illegal aliens.  

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

