VIP
Tipsheet

The U.S. Military Is Headed to the Border

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 22, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

President Donald Trump has deployed thousands of active duty U.S. troops to the southern border with Mexico in an effort to restore deterrence against illegal immigration and trafficking into the country. The move comes just two days after Trump signed an executive order from the Oval Office "directing the military to prioritize our own borders and territorial integrity in strategic planning for its operations."

"The Armed Forces of the United States have played a long and well-established role in securing our borders against threats of invasion, against unlawful forays by foreign nationals into the United States, and against other transnational criminal activities that violate our laws and threaten the peace, harmony, and tranquility of the Nation.  These threats have taken a variety of forms over our Nation’s history, but the Armed Forces have consistently played an integral role in protecting the sovereignty of the United States," the order states. 

"No later than 10 days from the effective date of this order, deliver to the President a revision to the Unified Command Plan that assigns United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) the mission to seal the borders and maintain the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of the United States by repelling forms of invasion including unlawful mass migration, narcotics trafficking, human smuggling and trafficking, and other criminal activities."

Now, 1500 U.S. troops will be initially sent to assist Customs and Border Protection agents with their mission. Their directive could eventually be changed to help will illegal immigrant and cartel arrests. As many as 10,000 could be deployed. 

