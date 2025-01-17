The Hostage Deal Moves to a New Stage

A ceasefire and hostage release agreement was officially passed by the Israeli security cabinet Friday, paving the way for the first phase to begin after a full vote from the government. Two Americans are expected to be released as part of the initial exchange, which could happen as early as Sunday.

Following an evaluation of all diplomatic, security and humanitarian aspects, and while understanding that the proposed deal supports the achievement of the objectives of the war, the Security Cabinet has recommended that the Government approve the proposed framework. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 17, 2025

"Israel's security cabinet voted Friday afternoon to recommend the government approve the outline for the hostage deal after 'understanding that the proposed deal supports the achievement of the objectives of the war,' the Prime Minister's office announced," the Jerusalem Post reports. "Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir voted against the deal. Likud MKs Dudi Amsalem and Amit Halevi also expressed their opposition."

Here are the 33 hostages who are set for release in the next 6 weeks.



Half of the hostages are women, mostly 19 year old girls.



2 are little kids.



2 are American (encircled in red).



Estimates are that 23 out of these 33 are still alive. Under the deal, Palestinians have to… pic.twitter.com/BASR71t3MV — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 17, 2025

As noted the deal didn't pass without opposition, with a number of officials expressing grave concern about the release of Palestinian terrorists. Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir is calling for the government vote to fail.

"If until yesterday I was terrified of this deal, then today, when more and more details are revealed, when it is revealed that terrorists serving life sentences are being released to Jerusalem, terrorists serving life sentences are being released to Judea and Samaria, when everyone knows that these terrorists will try to harm again, will try to kill again, I am even more terrified," Ben-Gvir. "We can stop this deal."