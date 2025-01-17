Biden Hands Out Thousands More Commutations
The Hostage Deal Moves to a New Stage

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 17, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo

A ceasefire and hostage release agreement was officially passed by the Israeli security cabinet Friday, paving the way for the first phase to begin after a full vote from the government. Two Americans are expected to be released as part of the initial exchange, which could happen as early as Sunday. 

"Israel's security cabinet voted Friday afternoon to recommend the government approve the outline for the hostage deal after 'understanding that the proposed deal supports the achievement of the objectives of the war,' the Prime Minister's office announced," the Jerusalem Post reports. "Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir voted against the deal. Likud MKs Dudi Amsalem and Amit Halevi also expressed their opposition."

As noted the deal didn't pass without opposition, with a number of officials expressing grave concern about the release of Palestinian terrorists. Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir is calling for the government vote to fail. 

"If until yesterday I was terrified of this deal, then today, when more and more details are revealed, when it is revealed that terrorists serving life sentences are being released to Jerusalem, terrorists serving life sentences are being released to Judea and Samaria, when everyone knows that these terrorists will try to harm again, will try to kill again, I am even more terrified,"  Ben-Gvir. "We can stop this deal."

