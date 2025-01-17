These Are the Bibles Trump Will Use for His Second Inauguration

We're just one weekend away from the swearing-in of President Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States.

On Friday, the Trump Inaugural Committee revealed which bibles he will use for the historic occasion.

Advertisement

"President-elect Trump will use his Bible, which was given to him by his mother, and the Lincoln Bible. In 1955, he received this Bible to mark his Sunday Church Primary School graduation at First Presbyterian Church, in Jamaica, New York. The Bible is a 1953 revised standard version published by Thomas Nelson and Sons in New York and is embossed with his name on the lower portion of the front cover. The inside cover is signed by church officials and inscribed with the President's name and details of when it was presented," the Committee detailed.

"In addition to President Trump's Bible, the Lincoln Bible will be used for this historic ceremony. The Lincoln Bible was first used on March 4, 1861, for the swearing-in of the 16th president. It has only been used three times since, by President Obama at each of his inaugurations and by President Trump at his first inauguration in 2017. The burgundy velvet-bound book is part of the collections of the Library of Congress," they continued.

Trump's vice president, JD Vance, will be sworn in on a bible gifted to him by his maternal great-grandmother on the day left for service in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Due to dangerously cold weather, the swearing-in ceremony will be held inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.