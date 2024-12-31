An Infamous COVID Doctor Is Now Fearmongering About Bird Flu
The Libs are Noticing Biden’s Broadband Scandal
REPORT: Foreign Government Hacks Into US Treasury Department Workstations
Thomas Massie Blasts Mike Johnson, Says He's 'The Next Paul Ryan'
Trump Gives Smart Directive to Nominees Ahead of Senate Hearings
Russia's Foreign Minister Tells the World How He Feels About Trump's Peace Proposal
School Resource Officer Recounts Confrontation With Apalachee School Shooter: 'He Wasn't D...
Fort Worth Museum Accused of Supporting Child Porn
Trump Had a Meeting With Bowser. Here's How the DC Mayor Described It.
Where Elon Musk Stands on Mike Johnson for Speaker
VIP
Double Murderer Biden Spared From Federal Death Row Now Wants Something Else...
US Treasury Hacked in 'Major Cybersecurity Incident'
9/11 Plea Deal Reinstated
What the New Year Could Have in Store for You
Tipsheet

Trump Doubles Down on Supporting Johnson

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 31, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The 116th Congress is set to kick off on Friday, January 3, so long as Republicans can agree on a Speaker. 

Current House Speaker Mike Johnson is seeking reelection. With a very slim majority in the House, and a promise from Democrats they'll vote against him, Johnson can only spare one defecting vote from the GOP. 

Advertisement

As of today, that defection is Congressman Thomas Massie, with a handful of others still refusing to say whether they will support Johnson while refusing to offer alternatives. 

If the House can't find a Speaker, the 2024 election results don't get certified and President-elect Trump can't take office. 

On Monday, Trump officially endorsed Johnson for Speaker. On Tuesday, he's doubling down and warning Republicans to get it together. 

"We just won a Historic Landslide and Mandate from the American People, but Senate Democrats are organizing to improperly stall and delay the confirmation process of many of our Great Nominees. They will try all sorts of tricks starting very soon. Republicans must not allow them to do that. We have a Country to run, and many big problems to solve, mostly created by Democrats. REPUBLICANS, BE SMART AND TOUGH!!!" Trump posted on X. 

Recommended

Georgia AG Tears Fani Willis Apart Mia Cathell
Advertisement

If Johnson loses more than Massie, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley could become the acting president. Find out why, here: 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Georgia AG Tears Fani Willis Apart Mia Cathell
The Libs are Noticing Biden’s Broadband Scandal Katie Pavlich
Russia's Foreign Minister Tells the World How He Feels About Trump's Peace Proposal Jeff Charles
Did You Catch What Was Odd About What This CBS News Reporter Said About the Media and Joe Biden? Matt Vespa
How McCormick Won Pennsylvania's Senate Race Salena Zito
An Infamous COVID Doctor Is Now Fearmongering About Bird Flu Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Georgia AG Tears Fani Willis Apart Mia Cathell
Advertisement