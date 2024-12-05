Comer: The Census Is Overcounting. Guess Who Benefits?
Tipsheet

ICYMI: Biden Fell Asleep During a Summit in Africa

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 05, 2024 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

President Joe Biden is on his last trip to Africa as Commander-in-Chief before leaving office in January. 

The trip is taking a toll on the 82-year-old, who fell asleep during a televised meeting at the Trans-Africa Summit in Angola on Wednesday. 

Further, Biden appeared lost and was directed to the correct position by Angolan President Joao Lourenco.

During remarks earlier this week, Biden announced billions of dollars in humanitarian aid for a number of African countries. 

“The United States continues to be the world's largest provider of humanitarian aid and development assistance. That's going to increase, you know, that's the right thing for the wealthiest nation in the world to do,” Biden said. 

Meanwhile, Americans in Tennessee and North Carolina are still suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. 

