ICYMI: Biden Fell Asleep During a Summit in Africa

President Joe Biden is on his last trip to Africa as Commander-in-Chief before leaving office in January.

The trip is taking a toll on the 82-year-old, who fell asleep during a televised meeting at the Trans-Africa Summit in Angola on Wednesday.

Joe Biden can’t meet with world leaders in Africa without falling asleep.



And he’s supposed to be running our country?



Very scary times… until January 20th. pic.twitter.com/nF9qVdDHxb — Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) December 4, 2024

Further, Biden appeared lost and was directed to the correct position by Angolan President Joao Lourenco.

WTF? Why is Joe Biden being manhandled like a child by the President of Angola?



This is beyond embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/1awVNq2o38 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 3, 2024

During remarks earlier this week, Biden announced billions of dollars in humanitarian aid for a number of African countries.

“The United States continues to be the world's largest provider of humanitarian aid and development assistance. That's going to increase, you know, that's the right thing for the wealthiest nation in the world to do,” Biden said.

During a speech in Angola, Pres. Biden announced over $1 billion in new humanitarian support for Africans displaced from their homes by "historic droughts and food insecurity." https://t.co/Ebd8lEXt0i pic.twitter.com/qSKhaWerYD — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2024

Two years ago, I pledged to deliver $55 billion in new investments in Africa and to mobilize American businesses to close new deals with African partners.



Today, we're out way ahead of schedule, delivering more than $40 billion in investments thus far. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Americans in Tennessee and North Carolina are still suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.