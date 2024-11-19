Trump Admin Vows to Track Down Biden's Missing Children

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director and incoming Border Czar Tom Homan is vowing to track down hundreds of thousands of children lost and handed over to criminals by the Biden administration. Homan explained the extent of the crisis during a recent interview with Fox News.

Incoming Border Tom Homan: "We got over 300,000 missing children...This administration released them to unvetted sponsors...We need to save these children." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MVMcubdlwe — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 18, 2024

Up on Capitol Hill, whistleblower Tara Rodas will testify Tuesday about the catastrophe and the kinds of criminals trafficking children as a result of Biden's open border policies.

"An HHS whistleblower, Tara Rodas, will testify about the deeply flawed, inadequate process by which HHS places UACs with 'sponsors' around the country and the coordination and information-sharing between DHS and HHS. Rodas was the former deputy to the director of the Federal Case Management Team and a detailee at the Pomona Fairplex Emergency Intake Site (EIS) in Pomona, California, in service of Operation Artemis for HHS's Administration for Children & Families (ACF) Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) Unaccompanied Children (UC) Program," the House Homeland Security Committee released in a statement ahead of the hearing.

"Under the Biden-Harris administration, Customs and Border Protection has encountered more than 500,000 UACs at the Southwest border. In August, DHS investigators released a heart-breaking report concluding that since Fiscal Year (FY) 2019, more than 291,000 UACs out of nearly 450,000 transferred from DHS custody to HHS, were not given Notices to Appear. The more than 32,000 who received notices failed to appear for their immigration hearing. Of those 291,000, more than 90,000 were encountered in FY 2021 alone," the statement continues.

In September, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra was subpoenaed for information about the status of UACs and their sponsors after refusing to turn over documents requested by the Committee.

"In some cases, the Biden-Harris administration has released scores of UACs to the same sponsor. The administration sent more than 100 children to the same address in Austin, Texas, while other Texas addresses received 44 and 25 minors. One sponsor in Florida had multiple UACs sent to multiple addresses, and 'he applied using different versions of his hyphenated surname.' Last year, the Department of Labor revealed that nearly 6,000 children were employed in violations of law in the United States, which reflects an 88 percent increase since 2019," the Committee revealed.