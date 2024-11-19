Governor Shapiro Finally Weighed in on Democrats Trying to Steal a Senate Seat
Huckabee Previews an Expansion of the Abraham Accords
There's a New Poll That's Going to Make Dems Vomit
Dem Strategist: A 'Household Name' Isn't Giving to the DNC Anymore Because of...
Washington Has No Excuse for Background Check Delay
Mace Introduces Resolution Banning Men From Using Women's Restrooms on Capitol Grounds
Why Birx Is 'Excited' for RFK Jr.'s Confirmation Hearing
DeSantis Releases Statement Detailing How He Will Select Rubio's Replacement
VIP
The ACLU Begins Its Fight Against Trump's Mass Deportation Plan
VIP
NYT: Hey, Where Exactly Did Kamala's $1.5 Billion Campaign War Chest Go?
Fani Willis Disqualification Hearing Suddenly Canceled
Update: Manhattan DA Gives Recommendation on How to Proceed in Trump’s Hush Money...
One Democrat Governor Will Not Help Trump Deport Illegal Aliens
Tempting As It May Be, Beware the Constitutionally-Dubious 'Recess Appointments' Scheme
Tipsheet

Trump Admin Vows to Track Down Biden's Missing Children

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 19, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director and incoming Border Czar Tom Homan is vowing to track down hundreds of thousands of children lost and handed over to criminals by the Biden administration. Homan explained the extent of the crisis during a recent interview with Fox News. 

Advertisement

Up on Capitol Hill, whistleblower Tara Rodas will testify Tuesday about the catastrophe and the kinds of criminals trafficking children as a result of Biden's open border policies. 

"An HHS whistleblower, Tara Rodas, will testify about the deeply flawed, inadequate process by which HHS places UACs with 'sponsors' around the country and the coordination and information-sharing between DHS and HHS. Rodas was the former deputy to the director of the Federal Case Management Team and a detailee at the Pomona Fairplex Emergency Intake Site (EIS) in Pomona, California, in service of Operation Artemis for HHS's Administration for Children & Families (ACF) Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) Unaccompanied Children (UC) Program," the House Homeland Security Committee released in a statement ahead of the hearing. 

"Under the Biden-Harris administration, Customs and Border Protection has encountered more than 500,000 UACs at the Southwest border. In August, DHS investigators released a heart-breaking report concluding that since Fiscal Year (FY) 2019, more than 291,000 UACs out of nearly 450,000 transferred from DHS custody to HHS, were not given Notices to Appear. The more than 32,000 who received notices failed to appear for their immigration hearing. Of those 291,000, more than 90,000 were encountered in FY 2021 alone," the statement continues. 

Recommended

Fani Willis Disqualification Hearing Suddenly Canceled Mia Cathell
Advertisement

In September, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra was subpoenaed for information about the status of UACs and their sponsors after refusing to turn over documents requested by the Committee. 

"In some cases, the Biden-Harris administration has released scores of UACs to the same sponsor. The administration sent more than 100 children to the same address in Austin, Texas, while other Texas addresses received 44 and 25 minors. One sponsor in Florida had multiple UACs sent to multiple addresses, and 'he applied using different versions of his hyphenated surname.' Last year, the Department of Labor revealed that nearly 6,000 children were employed in violations of law in the United States, which reflects an 88 percent increase since 2019," the Committee revealed. 

 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fani Willis Disqualification Hearing Suddenly Canceled Mia Cathell
Update: Manhattan DA Gives Recommendation on How to Proceed in Trump’s Hush Money Case Madeline Leesman
Governor Shapiro Finally Weighed in on Democrats Trying to Steal a Senate Seat Katie Pavlich
There's a New Poll That's Going to Make Dems Vomit Matt Vespa
NYT: Hey, Where Exactly Did Kamala's $1.5 Billion Campaign War Chest Go? Guy Benson
Dem Strategist: A 'Household Name' Isn't Giving to the DNC Anymore Because of the Kamala Debacle Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fani Willis Disqualification Hearing Suddenly Canceled Mia Cathell
Advertisement