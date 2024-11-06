World Leaders Congratulate Trump on His Victory

After locking down a landslide victory Tuesday night, winning the Electoral College and the popular vote, a number of world leaders quickly jumped to congratulate former and future President Donald Trump on his historic comeback.
Dear Donald and Melania Trump,— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 6, 2024
Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!
Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.
This is a huge victory!
In true friendship,… pic.twitter.com/B54NSo2BMA
A nome mio e del Governo italiano, le più sincere congratulazioni al Presidente eletto degli Stati Uniti, Donald #Trump.— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) November 6, 2024
Italia e Stati Uniti sono Nazioni “sorelle”, legate da un’alleanza incrollabile, valori comuni e una storica amicizia.
È un legame strategico, che sono certa…
Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his historic re-election in the United States. Lithuania is a committed ally everywhere the fight for freedom is fought. Our nations' long and continuing friendship will overcome all our enemies.— Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) November 6, 2024
🇱🇹🤝🇺🇸
I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 6, 2024
The EU and the US are more than just allies.
We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens.
So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them.
Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory!— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 6, 2024
I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against…
The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) November 6, 2024
Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together,… pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024
Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America, @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) November 6, 2024
May God bless and guide you. pic.twitter.com/kl1lr0Dwv4
Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 6, 2024
Congratulations President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 6, 2024
I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. pic.twitter.com/QYHLd4k4EG
