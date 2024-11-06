World Leaders Congratulate Trump on His Victory

After locking down a landslide victory Tuesday night, winning the Electoral College and the popular vote, a number of world leaders quickly jumped to congratulate former and future President Donald Trump on his historic comeback.

Dear Donald and Melania Trump,



Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!



Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.



This is a huge victory!



In true friendship,… pic.twitter.com/B54NSo2BMA — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 6, 2024

A nome mio e del Governo italiano, le più sincere congratulazioni al Presidente eletto degli Stati Uniti, Donald #Trump.



Italia e Stati Uniti sono Nazioni “sorelle”, legate da un’alleanza incrollabile, valori comuni e una storica amicizia.



È un legame strategico, che sono certa… — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) November 6, 2024

Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his historic re-election in the United States. Lithuania is a committed ally everywhere the fight for freedom is fought. Our nations' long and continuing friendship will overcome all our enemies.

🇱🇹🤝🇺🇸 — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) November 6, 2024

I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump.



The EU and the US are more than just allies.



We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens.



So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 6, 2024

Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory!



I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 6, 2024

The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World! — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) November 6, 2024

Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together,… pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024

Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America, @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸



May God bless and guide you. pic.twitter.com/kl1lr0Dwv4 — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) November 6, 2024

Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 6, 2024