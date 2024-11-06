The Liberal Media Absolutely Lost It When Trump Won the 2024 Election
What Is Taking These Networks So Long to Call This Election for Trump?
Jackpot! Trump Takes Nevada
'This Will Truly be The Golden Age of America': A Victorious Trump Addresses...
Trump Wins Wisconsin
BREAKING: Trump Elected 47th President of the United States
It's Over: Trump Takes Pennsylvania
VIP
All You Can Do Now Is Be Ready for the Coming Chaos
California Voters Embrace Law and Order in Tuesday's Election
NBC Panel Questions Whether Dems Were Right to Push Biden Aside
Photos: See the Reactions From Harris Supporters as Her Political Fate Became Clear
TB -- The Silent Killer Crossing Our Border
Republican Sen. Deb Fischer Holds on in Nebraska
Adios to Biden and Harris
Tipsheet

World Leaders Congratulate Trump on His Victory

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 06, 2024 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

After locking down a landslide victory Tuesday night, winning the Electoral College and the popular vote, a number of world leaders quickly jumped to congratulate former and future President Donald Trump on his historic comeback. 

Advertisement

Recommended

The Liberal Media Absolutely Lost It When Trump Won the 2024 Election Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Liberal Media Absolutely Lost It When Trump Won the 2024 Election Matt Vespa
Photos: See the Reactions From Harris Supporters as Her Political Fate Became Clear Leah Barkoukis
What Is Taking These Networks So Long to Call This Election for Trump? Matt Vespa
Antifa Is Already Rioting Mia Cathell
LIVE: Election Night 2024
NBC Panel Questions Whether Dems Were Right to Push Biden Aside Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Liberal Media Absolutely Lost It When Trump Won the 2024 Election Matt Vespa
Advertisement