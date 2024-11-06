The Left's Narrative About 'Democracy' Died Tuesday Night

For months Americans have been told by Democrats that former President Donald Trump is a "threat to democracy." It's a claim President Joe Biden made as the nominee before dropping out of the 2024 race in July and being replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris, who also made the accusation -- especially in the final days leading into Election Day.

But despite all of the dooms day warnings, on the issue of protecting Democracy Trump beat Harris.

Trump won voters who say democracy is "very threatened" (50-48). https://t.co/cuvp7mQJkI — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) November 6, 2024

NBC Exit Poll Top Issue:



Democracy 35%

Economy 31%

Abortion 14%

Immigration 11%

Foreign Policy 4% — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 5, 2024

Exit polls show that “threats to democracy” was a top issue. MSM thought that meant votes for Kamala, but turns out it was exactly the opposite: voters are rejecting censorship, lawfare, and dishonesty. 🇺🇸 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 6, 2024

Turns out democracy was on the ballot and a lot of Americans don’t like a party circumventing an entire primary election. Swapping Biden for Harris was an experiment in American democracy and it failed. Someone somewhere needs to be honest about that. — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) November 6, 2024

And of course, liberal members of the media are saying things like this: