Tipsheet

The Left's Narrative About 'Democracy' Died Tuesday Night

Katie Pavlich
November 06, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

For months Americans have been told by Democrats that former President Donald Trump is a "threat to democracy." It's a claim President Joe Biden made as the nominee before dropping out of the 2024 race in July and being replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris, who also made the accusation -- especially in the final days leading into Election Day. 

But despite all of the dooms day warnings, on the issue of protecting Democracy Trump beat Harris. 

And of course, liberal members of the media are saying things like this: 

