Kamala Campaign Manager Vows to Kneecap Trump Presidency

Shortly after Vice President Kamala Harris called President-elect Donald Trump to concede the 2024 race for the White House Wednesday afternoon, failed campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon sent an email to staffers about next steps.

"Just a few moments ago, the Vice President connected with President Trump to concede the race. In the call, she told him that she would work with President Biden to ensure a peaceful transfer of power," the email states. "She also made clear that she hopes he will be a President for all Americans."

"I don't have words to express the gratitude I have for everyone getting this email. You left everything on the field. You built a first-rate, historic Presidential campaign in basically 90 days. You navigated things that no one has ever had to navigate, and likely no one will ever have to again," she continued. "You stared down unprecedented headwinds and obstacles that were largely out of our control."

After thanking staffers for their work on the short campaign, a result of forcing President Joe Biden out of the race in July, the email states it's time to "protect America from the impacts of a Trump Presidency."

"I'll leave you with this: losing is unfathomably painful. It is hard. This will take a long time to process. But the work of protecting America from the impacts of a Trump Presidency starts now. I know the Vice President isn't finished in this fight, and I know the very people on this email are also going to be leaders in this collective mission. View this as the beginning, not the end. It will be hard work. But as the boss says: hard work is good work. And I look forward to standing beside you," O'Malley Dillon vowed, admitting the country moved to the right towards Trump and away from Harris' candidacy.

In other words, they're vowing to kneecap Trump's second term before it even begins.