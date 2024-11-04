Kamala's Closing Argument Includes Communist Price Controls

When Vice President Kamala Harris helped boot President Joe Biden from the 2024 campaign trail over the summer, she was forced to come up with some kind of economic policy plan.

In her first economic policy proposal in August, Harris offered communist-style price controls as a solution to the inflation crisis she helped create through massive and unnecessary federal government spending by the Biden-Harris administration.

Her position on "price gouging" regulation was widely panned, even by Democrats.

Kamala Harris has proposed price controls as part of her economic plan."I thought we would've learned by now that price controls do not work," says Fmr. Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez. pic.twitter.com/YLEiWfNEEv — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) August 20, 2024

🚨🚨🚨 CNN admits Kamala’s plans for price controls has been a disaster everywhere.



"We‘ve seen this kind of thing tried in lots of other countries before. Venezuela, Argentina, the Soviet Union...it leads to shortages" and would "cause a lot of harm."



pic.twitter.com/V3meSQbFkL — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 16, 2024

And yet, as part of her final pitch to voters just 24 hours from Election Day, Harris is still campaigning on so-called price controls.

I will lower the cost of everyday essentials for families and pass the first-ever ban on corporate price gouging on food and groceries. pic.twitter.com/jA4zkMGbrq — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 3, 2024

Kamala Harris brags about price controls through a ban on “price gouging.” pic.twitter.com/AkNv3PVxEt — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) October 29, 2024

For the record, grocery store profit margins are slim.