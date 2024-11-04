We Have a Country to Save
Kamala's Closing Argument Includes Communist Price Controls

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 04, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

When Vice President Kamala Harris helped boot President Joe Biden from the 2024 campaign trail over the summer, she was forced to come up with some kind of economic policy plan. 

In her first economic policy proposal in August, Harris offered communist-style price controls as a solution to the inflation crisis she helped create through massive and unnecessary federal government spending by the Biden-Harris administration. 

Her position on "price gouging" regulation was widely panned, even by Democrats. 

And yet, as part of her final pitch to voters just 24 hours from Election Day, Harris is still campaigning on so-called price controls. 

For the record, grocery store profit margins are slim.

