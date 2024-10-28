Virginia Files Emergency Stay With the Supreme Court Over Non-Citizen Voters
Tipsheet

RNC: There Are Some Big Problems With Voter Access in Pennsylvania

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 28, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Republican National Committee is expressing a number of concerns about the ability for people to vote and have their votes properly counted in Pennsylvania. 

 “With only eight days until Election Day, Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth deserve every option available to exercise their civic duty. But voters are being turned away, given faulty information, and told their ballots will not be counted. This is nothing short of voter suppression, and we demand immediate action to ensure every legal vote can be cast and counted properly," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley released in a statement. 

In a letter written to Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt, an attorney for the RNC and Trump campaign detailed the issues and demanded changes.

"Voters consistently report to us that at Boards of Election Offices across the Commonwealth, they are told that 'computers are down,' the site will be closing early, they are not accepting any more voters, and that mail ballots will not be counted. Pennsylvanians deserve the same effortless experience boasted about by Governor Shapiro but county offices appear unable or unwilling to provide it," attorney Linda Kerns wrote. 

"No voter should be turned away, told an office is closing early, or told they cannot be accommodated if they appear during the posted business hours. If a voter visits a Board of Election Office to request, fill out, and return a mail ballot anywhere in the Keystone State during the posted office hours, they should be provided the opportunity. No one should be told to go home. If they get in line before the posted closing time, each voter should be able to request, fill out, and return their mail ballot," Kerns continued. 

Meanwhile, in Lancaster County an investigation is underway after a flood of voter registrations were submitted containing the same handwriting. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

