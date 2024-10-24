12 Days Until the Biggest Election of Our Lifetime
Kamala Entertains Scheme to Destroy the Supreme Court

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 24, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Speaking during a town hall with CNN Wednesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris entertained a court packing scheme that would destroy the U.S. Supreme Court should she be elected president in November. 

"I do believe there should be some kind of reform to the Court," Harris said when asked if she would support expanding the Supreme Court to 12 justices.

Harris falsely claimed the "American people" are losing confidence in the Supreme Court. Reality proves it's Democrats who continue to undermine decisions that don't fall in line with their political goals. 

Court watchers are pushing back on Harris' radical positions.

Further, Harris vowed to get rid of the Senate filibuster to push through a Democrat agenda. 

