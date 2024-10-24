Kamala Entertains Scheme to Destroy the Supreme Court

Speaking during a town hall with CNN Wednesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris entertained a court packing scheme that would destroy the U.S. Supreme Court should she be elected president in November.

"I do believe there should be some kind of reform to the Court," Harris said when asked if she would support expanding the Supreme Court to 12 justices.

🚨🚨🚨 Kamala says she'll pack the Supreme Court with far-left activist justices if she is elected pic.twitter.com/3v0XjRZ45l — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024

Harris falsely claimed the "American people" are losing confidence in the Supreme Court. Reality proves it's Democrats who continue to undermine decisions that don't fall in line with their political goals.

Another left-wing narrative about the Supreme Court falls apart. pic.twitter.com/5V0XZIrtLY — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) October 17, 2024

American *leftists* are losing confidence in the Court, which is now overall more popular than it was before Dobbs and more popular than any other part of federal govt—and way more popular than the media. But the partisan gap is historically big. https://t.co/ThE5GeevuP https://t.co/mgTa2OUrPD — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) October 24, 2024

Court watchers are pushing back on Harris' radical positions.

If Kamala Harris wins, she will destroy the Supreme Court that protects our God-given rights to speak, worship, associate, and protect ourselves.



Kamala pretends Trump is a fascist dictator, while she’s plotting to become a fascist dictator. https://t.co/72JvJigiuu — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 24, 2024

Democrats are again bringing out their 11th-hour accusations of fascism.



Let’s talk about eliminating checks on power - the Left wants to eliminate the filibuster to stack the Supreme Court, eliminate the electoral college and is tolerating rampant antisemitism.



Btw, Biden’s… pic.twitter.com/shHsyt8R77 — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) October 23, 2024

Pretty hilarious that in the same week she called Donald Trump a fascist, she also described her plans to seize control of the nations highest court, to force Christian’s to perform abortions, and to take control of the entire grocery store industry. https://t.co/2pkNEx0OPR — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 24, 2024

Further, Harris vowed to get rid of the Senate filibuster to push through a Democrat agenda.