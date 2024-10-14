VIP
Everything Leftists Do Is Because They Hate Us
Tim Walz's Hunting Trip Was an Absolute Nightmare
New NBC News Poll Shows Why Dems Wanted to Keep Kamala Away From...
The Harrowing Reason Why This Progressive Host Left the Dems
US Sends Anti-Missile System, Troops to Israel
Mask Mandates Are Coming Back in One State
'Listen to Your Question!': Johnson Calls Out NBC Host for What She Focused...
VIP
Fetterman Issues Warning to Dems About Musk
This Liberal Outlet Just Called Out Kamala Harris for Dodging Interviews
Flashback: Here’s What Kamala Harris Said About Eliminating Columbus Day
Trouble in Paradise? Growing 'Tensions' Reported Between Biden and Harris Camps
The Woke Mob Is Furious Over These Heinz Ads
God Called People Far Worse than Trump to Do Great Things, Like Paul...
Democrats Ponder the Hail Mary
Tipsheet

U.S. Embassy Issues a Warning to Americans As Hezbollah Keeps Firing Missiles

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 14, 2024 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut issued a warning to Americans living in Lebanon Monday, urging them to leave the country immediately. 

"U.S. citizens in Lebanon are strongly encouraged to depart now. The commercial airport remains open and there is availability on commercial carriers.  Please check flight options at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport," the Embassy posted. "Since September 27, the U.S. government also has added thousands of seats in extra capacity to accommodate U.S. citizens and their family members. Much of this capacity has gone unused. Please understand that these additional flights will not continue indefinitely."

Advertisement

"U.S. citizens who choose not to depart at this time should prepare contingency plans should the situation deteriorate further.  These alternative plans should not rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation," the warning continues. 

The warning came as Iranian backed Hezbollah fired a number of missiles at highly populated civilian areas in Israel, including Tel Aviv. 

Recommended

Trouble in Paradise? Growing 'Tensions' Reported Between Biden and Harris Camps Guy Benson
Advertisement
Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trouble in Paradise? Growing 'Tensions' Reported Between Biden and Harris Camps Guy Benson
The Woke Mob Is Furious Over These Heinz Ads Mia Cathell
Yes, We’re Winning … But Don’t Get Complacent Kurt Schlichter
This Liberal Outlet Just Called Out Kamala Harris for Dodging Interviews Madeline Leesman
Tim Walz's Hunting Trip Was an Absolute Nightmare Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Annihilates Gen Z and Concedes That Kamala Harris Could Be in Serious Trouble Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trouble in Paradise? Growing 'Tensions' Reported Between Biden and Harris Camps Guy Benson
Advertisement