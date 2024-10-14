U.S. Embassy Issues a Warning to Americans As Hezbollah Keeps Firing Missiles

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut issued a warning to Americans living in Lebanon Monday, urging them to leave the country immediately.

"U.S. citizens in Lebanon are strongly encouraged to depart now. The commercial airport remains open and there is availability on commercial carriers. Please check flight options at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport," the Embassy posted. "Since September 27, the U.S. government also has added thousands of seats in extra capacity to accommodate U.S. citizens and their family members. Much of this capacity has gone unused. Please understand that these additional flights will not continue indefinitely."

"U.S. citizens who choose not to depart at this time should prepare contingency plans should the situation deteriorate further. These alternative plans should not rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation," the warning continues.

The warning came as Iranian backed Hezbollah fired a number of missiles at highly populated civilian areas in Israel, including Tel Aviv.