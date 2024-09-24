Even Al Gore is Roasting Kamala Harris

Speaking during an interview with Axios Tuesday, former Vice President Al Gore roasted Vice President Kamala Harris for giving non-answers on her plans to lower inflation.

Al Gore: "I want to point out that Kamala Harris grew up in a middle class family" pic.twitter.com/NxV9lMekoJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 23, 2024

The reference is to Harris' debate performance, when she said she "grew up a middle class kid" in response to a question about whether Americans are better off now than they were four years ago. In two interviews since the debate, she's repeated the line when asked about specifics on her economic policies.

Kamala during the debate on the economy: "I grew up a middle class kid..."



Kamala three days later on the economy: "I grew up a middle class kid..."



She has no plan for America; all she can do is repeat the same rehearsed talking points. pic.twitter.com/ImvrMOvB8k — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024

TAPPER: "I get that she's from a middle class family... What about 'here are the 5 things I'm going to do for you?'"



CRAZY NANCY: "People like to have a connection to whoever is running for office... That is what she is establishing." pic.twitter.com/2DNKSPlFFd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 24, 2024

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump gave an economic speech Tuesday afternoon with details on tariffs and economic growth.

🚨President Trump announces that he will appoint a Manufacturing Ambassador, whose sole task will be to go around the world and convince major manufacturers to pack up and move their production to America! pic.twitter.com/MV5au2UyQL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 24, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Under my plan, we will cut energy and electricity prices in HALF within 12 months. But more importantly, we will be able to quickly double our electricity capacity, which will be needed to compete with China and other countries on Artificial Intelligence. And no… pic.twitter.com/gjL5PwaRwn — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 24, 2024