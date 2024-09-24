Ways and Means Moves to Revoke Tax Exempt Status for Pro-Terrorism Groups
Tipsheet

Even Al Gore is Roasting Kamala Harris

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 24, 2024 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Speaking during an interview with Axios Tuesday, former Vice President Al Gore roasted Vice President Kamala Harris for giving non-answers on her plans to lower inflation. 

The reference is to Harris' debate performance, when she said she "grew up a middle class kid" in response to a question about whether Americans are better off now than they were four years ago. In two interviews since the debate, she's repeated the line when asked about specifics on her economic policies. 

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump gave an economic speech Tuesday afternoon with details on tariffs and economic growth.

