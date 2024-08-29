The First Quote From Kamala's CNN Interview is Here
Could the Debate Between Trump and Harris Still Fall Apart?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 29, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo

The Trump campaign and the Harris campaign have agreed to a presidential debate with ABC News on September 10. Trump also agreed to debates with Fox News and NBC News, both of which Harris turned down. 

But could things still fall apart? And is Harris still trying to back out?

According to her communications director Brian Fallon, the details and rules haven't been totally hammered out yet -- leaving the door open for a Harris exit. 

"Our latest understanding is that even though Trump said Monday he would be fine with an unmuted mic, his handlers don’t trust him to spar live with VP Harris and are asking ABC to ignore Trump’s comments and keep the mics muted or else they will back out of the debate for a third time. We have been asked to accede to Trump’s handlers’ wishes on this point for the sake of preserving the debate. We find the Trump’s team’s stance to be weak, and remain in discussions with ABC on the final rules," Fallon posted on X Thursday. 

The Harris campaign is being blasted for breaking the rules they've already agree to. 

Stay tuned. 

