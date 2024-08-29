Could the Debate Between Trump and Harris Still Fall Apart?

The Trump campaign and the Harris campaign have agreed to a presidential debate with ABC News on September 10. Trump also agreed to debates with Fox News and NBC News, both of which Harris turned down.

But could things still fall apart? And is Harris still trying to back out?

According to her communications director Brian Fallon, the details and rules haven't been totally hammered out yet -- leaving the door open for a Harris exit.

"Our latest understanding is that even though Trump said Monday he would be fine with an unmuted mic, his handlers don’t trust him to spar live with VP Harris and are asking ABC to ignore Trump’s comments and keep the mics muted or else they will back out of the debate for a third time. We have been asked to accede to Trump’s handlers’ wishes on this point for the sake of preserving the debate. We find the Trump’s team’s stance to be weak, and remain in discussions with ABC on the final rules," Fallon posted on X Thursday.

Update: Our latest understanding is that even though Trump said Monday he would be fine with an unmuted mic, his handlers don’t trust him to spar live with VP Harris and are asking ABC to ignore Trump’s comments and keep the mics muted or else they will back out of the debate for… — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) August 29, 2024

The Harris campaign is being blasted for breaking the rules they've already agree to.

Stop trying to manufacture excuses to avoid debates. He agreed to three. You agreed to one with the original rules, and one provisionally; then you tried to change the original rules. You're a campaign of cowardice. https://t.co/Khuhod6evt — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 29, 2024

Stay tuned.