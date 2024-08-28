This Is the Kind of 'Border Wall' Kamala Harris Supports
Tipsheet

The FBI Has Given an Update on the Trump Assassination Attempt

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 28, 2024 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Federal Bureau of Investigation held a call with reporters Wednesday and detailed new information about the man, Thomas Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. 

According to officials, who are still unwilling to confirm a motive, Crooks searched for both Biden and Trump events prior to attending the rally where he shot Trump in the ear, killed 50-year-old Corey Comperatore and severely wounded two more attendees. Investigators say they are certain Crooks acted alone and that he attempted to obtain explosives for many years prior to the attack. 

"There was no second shooter shooting at the former president that day. All the rounds have been accounted for. We have zero reason to believe there was a second shooter,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Pittsburgh Kevin Rojek said. 

The FBI also said they have seen "no evidence" Crooks was "directed by a foreign entity.”

Meanwhile, members of Congress are doing their own investigation into the situation and visited the site in Butler earlier this week. 

According to Republican Congressman Mike Waltz, who is a member of the House Foreign Relations Committee, Crooks had a number of foreign encryptions on his phone. 

