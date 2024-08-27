Where Is the President? Who Is Running the Country?
Israel Again Destroys Slanderous Claims of 'Apartheid' and 'Genocide'

August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

On Tuesday morning the Israeli Defense Forces announced the successful rescue of Qaid Farhan Alkadi, a 52-year-old man who was kidnapped and taken into the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. Alkali is an Israeli citizen and Arab-Muslim Bedouin. He is not Jewish. 

For years and especially over the past nine months, pro-terrorism activists around the world and in Congress have accused Israel of being an "apartheid." Today's rescue once blows up that narrative. 

Meanwhile, Israel just ensured the delivery of polio vaccines to the Gaza Strip -- a clear sign the country isn't committing a "genocide" against Palestinians. 

