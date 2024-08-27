Israel Again Destroys Slanderous Claims of 'Apartheid' and 'Genocide'

On Tuesday morning the Israeli Defense Forces announced the successful rescue of Qaid Farhan Alkadi, a 52-year-old man who was kidnapped and taken into the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. Alkali is an Israeli citizen and Arab-Muslim Bedouin. He is not Jewish.

IDF Special Forces Rescue a Hostage From a Place Biden Told Them Not to Go

For years and especially over the past nine months, pro-terrorism activists around the world and in Congress have accused Israel of being an "apartheid." Today's rescue once blows up that narrative.

First in the Middle East, this is a moment for all to celebrate. Congratulations to Israel and to humanity. Second, this picture powerfully illustrates the reality: the so-called "apartheid" Jewish state, where a Jewish doctor is treating a Muslim Arab who was held hostage by… pic.twitter.com/0A7eKfEETX — Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) August 27, 2024

BREAKING: Israel is so "apartheid" that it risks the lives of Jewish soldiers to save a Bedouin-Israeli. Watch as his family rushes to greet him.



So good to have you home, Qaid Farhan Alkadi. Thank you, IDF pic.twitter.com/SW8ShbRcIL — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) August 27, 2024

Israel, the Jewish State labeled “apartheid” by its enemies, just sent Jewish soldiers to rescue an Israeli Muslim from Muslim captivity. That tells you all you need to know. — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) August 27, 2024

Meanwhile, Israel just ensured the delivery of polio vaccines to the Gaza Strip -- a clear sign the country isn't committing a "genocide" against Palestinians.