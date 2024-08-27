Well, That's One Letter Zuckerberg Likely Didn't Want to Write
Tipsheet

IDF Special Forces Rescue a Hostage From a Place Biden Told Them Not to Go

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 27, 2024 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano

On Tuesday morning the Israeli Defense Forces announced the rescue of a hostage, who was kidnapped from Israel by Iranian backed Hamas terrorists, and taken into the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. 

"Today, the IDF and ISA rescued the hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi, aged 52, from Rahat, who was abducted by the Hamas terrorist organization into Gaza on October 7," IDF posted on X. "He is in a stable medical condition and is being transferred for medical checks at a hospital. His family has been updated with the details, and the IDF is accompanying them.Israeli security forces will continue to operate with all means to bring home the hostages."

Alkadi is a muslim bedouin and a father of 10. 

The rescue took place near Rafah, a southern Gaza city President Joe Biden insisted the IDF leave alone. 

The rescue comes shortly after Hamas rejected yet another ceasefire offer that required the return of all hostages. Eight Americans are being held. Five are thought to be alive.

