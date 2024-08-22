Trump Brings the Receipts on Oprah After DNC Speech

On night three of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Wednesday, Oprah Winfrey took the stage to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in her 2024 bid for the White House.

Advertisement

But Team Trump didn't let Oprah slide and published a letter she sent to Trump in 2000. In it, Oprah laments that she wasn't running for office with him.

"Too bad we're not running for office together. What a team!" Oprah wrote.

Oprah's letter to President Trump: pic.twitter.com/QY1kYifPJS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 22, 2024

Trump also made appearances on Oprah's show, during which she was very receptive.

FLASHBACK: President Trump on Oprah’s show in 1988 talking about countries ripping America off in trade.



She even suggested that he may run for president some day. 👀

pic.twitter.com/iWiCWeOzO2 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 22, 2024

And it turns out Oprah has also betrayed JD Vance, who not so long ago was heavily promoted by her for his memoir Hillbilly Elegy -- which was turned into a Hollywood film.