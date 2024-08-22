Trump Brings the Receipts on Oprah After DNC Speech

On night three of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Wednesday, Oprah Winfrey took the stage to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in her 2024 bid for the White House.
.@Oprah addresses Democratic National Convention (Day 3) – LIVE on C-SPAN https://t.co/g1TYhenzmT pic.twitter.com/jYzbtjEFjS— CSPAN (@cspan) August 22, 2024
But Team Trump didn't let Oprah slide and published a letter she sent to Trump in 2000. In it, Oprah laments that she wasn't running for office with him.
"Too bad we're not running for office together. What a team!" Oprah wrote.
Oprah's letter to President Trump: pic.twitter.com/QY1kYifPJS— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 22, 2024
Trump also made appearances on Oprah's show, during which she was very receptive.
FLASHBACK: President Trump on Oprah’s show in 1988 talking about countries ripping America off in trade.— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 22, 2024
She even suggested that he may run for president some day. 👀
pic.twitter.com/iWiCWeOzO2
Oprah loves Trump! pic.twitter.com/dsWJf7m8g5— Harrison Fields (@HarrisonWFields) August 22, 2024
And it turns out Oprah has also betrayed JD Vance, who not so long ago was heavily promoted by her for his memoir Hillbilly Elegy -- which was turned into a Hollywood film.
Boosted by Oprah’s Book Club, among other notables, Vance suddenly became a sought-after Trump translator on talk shows in the fashion of “Luther,” President Barack Obama’s fictitious “anger translator” created by the “Key & Peele” comedy team.
Not surprisingly, Hollywood wanted a piece of this action. Popular filmmaker [Ron Howard] brought cast and crew to Middletown — including stars Amy Adams as Vance’s drug-addicted mother and Glenn Close, his memorably profane but tough-minded grandma.
