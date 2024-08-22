Eric Holder Was Not Happy When Confronted at DNC About Tim Walz's Stolen...
Harris Super PAC Founder Issued This Stern Warning for Democrats
Tim Walz's Speech Brought Some Horsepower to the Democratic Convention
Did You Notice What Was Off About the DNC's Video on Tim Walz?
Reagan Didn’t Defeat the Commies for Us to Hand Our Country Over to...
Both Candidates Promise to Undo the Biden-Harris Administration
Reagan: The Movie
USSS Did Not Fire First Shot at Crooks, Preliminary Investigative Report Finds
What Was Clinton Thinking With This Pandemic Claim About Biden?
'Seven Days in July': Trump is Correct about the 'Coup'
Andy Beshear Still Refuses to Apologize for Wishing Rape on JD Vance's Family
The DNC’s Message of Joy and Nazi Germany
Not Elite But Rather Untouchables
Kamala Harris Doesn't Understand Economics...or Worse
Tipsheet

Trump Brings the Receipts on Oprah After DNC Speech

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 22, 2024 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

On night three of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Wednesday, Oprah Winfrey took the stage to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in her 2024 bid for the White House. 

Advertisement

But Team Trump didn't let Oprah slide and published a letter she sent to Trump in 2000. In it, Oprah laments that she wasn't running for office with him. 

"Too bad we're not running for office together. What a team!" Oprah wrote. 

Trump also made appearances on Oprah's show, during which she was very receptive. 

Recommended

The Democrats Truly Hate Us Normal People Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

And it turns out Oprah has also betrayed JD Vance, who not so long ago was heavily promoted by her for his memoir Hillbilly Elegy -- which was turned into a Hollywood film. 

Boosted by Oprah’s Book Club, among other notables, Vance suddenly became a sought-after Trump translator on talk shows in the fashion of “Luther,” President Barack Obama’s fictitious “anger translator” created by the “Key & Peele” comedy team.

Not surprisingly, Hollywood wanted a piece of this action. Popular filmmaker [Ron Howard] brought cast and crew to Middletown — including stars Amy Adams as Vance’s drug-addicted mother and Glenn Close, his memorably profane but tough-minded grandma.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrats Truly Hate Us Normal People Kurt Schlichter
Eric Holder Was Not Happy When Confronted at DNC About Tim Walz's Stolen Valor Fiasco Matt Vespa
USSS Did Not Fire First Shot at Crooks, Preliminary Investigative Report Finds Leah Barkoukis
Did You Notice What Was Off About the DNC's Video on Tim Walz? Matt Vespa
CNN Commentator Delivered a Line That Guts the Entire Democratic Convention Matt Vespa
Tim Walz's Speech Brought Some Horsepower to the Democratic Convention Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Democrats Truly Hate Us Normal People Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement