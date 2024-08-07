Look Who's Taking Credit for Kamala's VP Pick

The propaganda campaign, heavily aided by the leftist press, is well underway to paint Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as a normal, folksy Democrat after Vice President Kamala Harris selected him as her 2024 running mate Monday.

But the organziation taking credit for the Walz choice is telling and bolsters his far left record in Minnesota. It also explains why Harris didn't choose Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

"Harris choosing Walz as a running mate has shown the world that DSA and our allies on the left are a force that cannot be ignored. Through collective action, DSA and the US left more broadly have made it clear that change is needed. DSA members organized in our workplaces and unions to realign the labor movement to support Palestinian liberation," the Democratic Socialists of America released in a statement.

"The Uncommitted movement, in which DSA members played crucial roles nationally and in multiple states, pressured the Democratic establishment into choosing a new candidate and backing down from a potential VP with direct ties to the IDF and who would have ferociously supported the ongoing genocide in Palestine," they continued. "Our demands remain the same: Harris must call for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and put in place an embargo on all arms to Israel. We are raising expectations."

Congressional squad members Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Ilhan Omar are also thrilled with the choice.