We Must Hope This Biden Development *Isn't* True
Was This the Cringiest Moment During Biden's Disastrous BET Interview?
From the Top Rope, Obama Bodyslams Biden's 2024 Chances to Dem Allies
Whistleblowers Reveal What Secret Service Said During Briefings Before Trump Assassination...
Does Kamala Harris Even Have a Chance?
The One Thing Biden Never Recovered From During His Time In Office
Ex-Secret Service Agent Goes Scorched Earth on Agency Over Trump Assassination Attempt
Wait Until You Hear Joy Reid's Disgusting Comments About Iconic Trump Shooting Photo
Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty Declares 'We're Going to Make America Great Again!'
CNN Urges Biden to Use His Covid Diagnosis as 'Excuse' to Drop Out...
Jasmine Crockett Really Posted This After Trump Was Nearly Assassinated
The Reason Why This Fraternity Is Receiving Backlash Will Shock You
Here's What the President's Physician Has to Say About Biden Testing Positive for...
New Swing State Poll Spells Catastrophic News for Biden
Tipsheet

There's Another Update on Trump's Assassin and It Involves Foreign Encryption

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 18, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Speaking during an interview with Fox News Thursday night at the RNC convention in Milwaukee, Republican Congressman Michael Waltz revealed the 20-year-old man who tried kill President Donald Trump last weekend had a number of foreign encrypted accounts. 

Advertisement

The news comes as lawmakers continue to demand answers about the catastrophic security failure which resulted in President Trump being shot through his ear.

“The American people want answers on what happened Saturday in Pennsylvania. Secretary Mayorkas and Director Cheatle are responsible for the department and the agency charged with securing our homeland and protecting our nation’s chief executives and candidates, while Director Wray leads the agency with the vital responsibility of investigating this attempted assassination,” House Homeland Security Secretary Chairman Mark Green said this week. “It is imperative that we partner to understand what went wrong, and how Congress can work with the departments and agencies to ensure this never happens again. Successful oversight requires Congress to work together with these officials as they testify publicly before the House Committee on Homeland Security. The American people, and the individuals and families who receive protective services, deserve nothing less.”

Recommended

RNC Grand Finale - Make America Great Again!
Advertisement

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was confronted by Senators at the GOP convention Wednesday after reports Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Majorkas is blocking her testimony.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RNC Grand Finale - Make America Great Again!
We Must Hope This Biden Development *Isn't* True Matt Vespa
Tucker Stuns the RNC: 'That Moment Donald Trump... Became the Leader of This Nation!' Townhall Video
Whistleblowers Reveal What Secret Service Said During Briefings Before Trump Assassination Attempt Spencer Brown
The Real Reason Trump Chose JD Vance Kurt Schlichter
Jasmine Crockett Really Posted This After Trump Was Nearly Assassinated Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
RNC Grand Finale - Make America Great Again!
Advertisement