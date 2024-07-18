There's Another Update on Trump's Assassin and It Involves Foreign Encryption

Speaking during an interview with Fox News Thursday night at the RNC convention in Milwaukee, Republican Congressman Michael Waltz revealed the 20-year-old man who tried kill President Donald Trump last weekend had a number of foreign encrypted accounts.

Advertisement

Rep. Waltz did not comment further and said more will be learned Monday during House hearing. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 19, 2024

The news comes as lawmakers continue to demand answers about the catastrophic security failure which resulted in President Trump being shot through his ear.

“The American people want answers on what happened Saturday in Pennsylvania. Secretary Mayorkas and Director Cheatle are responsible for the department and the agency charged with securing our homeland and protecting our nation’s chief executives and candidates, while Director Wray leads the agency with the vital responsibility of investigating this attempted assassination,” House Homeland Security Secretary Chairman Mark Green said this week. “It is imperative that we partner to understand what went wrong, and how Congress can work with the departments and agencies to ensure this never happens again. Successful oversight requires Congress to work together with these officials as they testify publicly before the House Committee on Homeland Security. The American people, and the individuals and families who receive protective services, deserve nothing less.”

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was confronted by Senators at the GOP convention Wednesday after reports Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Majorkas is blocking her testimony.