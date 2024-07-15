Trump Gives an Update on His VP Choice

Clarence Thomas Led the Way to Jack Smith's Demise
Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 15, 2024 12:00 PM
MILWAUKEE, WI: Speaking to Fox News anchor Bret Baier Monday morning from Milwaukee, where the RNC convention is set to kick off, former President Donald Trump confirmed he will make his vice presidential announcement Monday. 

Trump and his campaign have remained tight lipped about who he plans to choose, but Republican Senators Marco Rubio and JD Vance, along with Governors Doug Burgum Glenn Youngkin, have been top contenders. Trump has repeatedly stressed he's looking for someone who is ready to be president if needed. 

Rumors are swirling the final pick is Vance after security was beefed up outside of his Ohio home and Donald Trump Jr. pushed out his Senate campaign pitch over the weekend. 


Donald Trump Jr. is also expected to speak ahead of whoever former President Donald Trump chooses on night two of the RNC convention.

"Donald Trump Jr. will speak at next week’s Republican convention before his father’s vice presidential pick," the Hill reports. "A source downplayed that Trump Jr.’s speaking time is an indication of who the choice will be, telling The Hill that Trump Jr. has been set to speak Wednesday at the convention for a few weeks. But the former president’s son has made little secret of his preference for his father’s running mate." 


