Biden Blew It Before His High Stakes Presser Even Started

Katie Pavlich
July 11, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

During the final day of NATO meetings in Washington D.C. Thursday ahead of a high stakes press conference, President Joe Biden introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "President Putin."

Meanwhile, representatives from the Biden campaign were on Capitol Hill today trying to reassure nervous Democrats that Biden is the guy to beat former President Donald Trump in November. The number of Democrats officially calling on Biden to step aside has grown to 14 and many are concerned he will cause a barrage of down ballot losses.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have repeatedly said he's staying in the race. Earlier this week the First Lady campaigned on his behalf in three states. 


