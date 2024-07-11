Biden Blew It Before His High Stakes Presser Even Started

During the final day of NATO meetings in Washington D.C. Thursday ahead of a high stakes press conference, President Joe Biden introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "President Putin."

Joe Biden just called Zelensky “President Putin” pic.twitter.com/lRrZN016Np — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 11, 2024

Meanwhile, representatives from the Biden campaign were on Capitol Hill today trying to reassure nervous Democrats that Biden is the guy to beat former President Donald Trump in November. The number of Democrats officially calling on Biden to step aside has grown to 14 and many are concerned he will cause a barrage of down ballot losses.

Dem IL Rep Schneider: I love President Biden. I am forever grateful for his leadership and service to our nation. The time has come, however, for President Biden to heroically pass the torch to a new generation of leadership to guide us to the future he has enabled and empowered… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 11, 2024

WATCH: @DanaPerino calls out Bob Casey for avoiding questions about Biden’s ability to serve another four years



“He says he’s one of Biden’s best friends. He spent time with Biden campaigning. But when asked about things today he said, ‘I’m just focused on my own race.’” pic.twitter.com/SdT6oUqRrx — Team McCormick (@TeamMcCormickPA) July 9, 2024

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have repeatedly said he's staying in the race. Earlier this week the First Lady campaigned on his behalf in three states.

Jill Biden is now campaigning for Joe since he’s unable to appear in public without embarrassing himself.



Jill said, “He’s all in.”



If that’s true then why isn’t Joe the one giving the speech?pic.twitter.com/sE5xLEdrGv — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 8, 2024



