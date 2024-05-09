RNC Joins Lawsuit to Ban Illegal Ballot Drop Boxes in a Key Swing...
Netanyahu Delivers Message As Biden Blocks Aid
New Video 'Directly Contradicts' the Biden DoD's Conclusions About Abbey Gate Bombing
Biden Threw $7.5 Billion at EV Chargers in 2021. Here's How Many Have...
Biden Just Did What He Declared an Impeachable Offense Back in 2019 When...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Calling on Governors of All Stripes to Come Together...
One State Created a Hotline to Enforce a Transgender Bathroom Law. Here's What...
A Bill Is Finally Here to Revoke Visa for Pro-Hamas Protesters
RFK Shows Support for Abortions Up Until Birth
House Democrats Call on Biden to Secure the Border
Trump Blasts 'Crooked Joe Biden' for Halting Aid to Israel
Two New Polls of a Critical Swing State Show the Same Candidate Leading...
Poll Confirms Most Voters Don't Support Pro-Hamas 'Protests,' but Here's Who Does
Here’s How a California Superintendent Responded to Rampant Antisemitism in Her School Dis...
Tipsheet

New Bill Would Issue Additional Requirement to Vote

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 09, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, House Republicans introduced legislation Wednesday requiring individuals to provide proof of U.S. citizenship in order to vote in American elections. It is currently illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections but there is no requirement preventing states from registering non-citizens of illegal aliens to vote. 

Advertisement

Republicans in the Senate have also introduced the legislation and are urging Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to bring the bill up for debate and eventually a floor vote. 

"U.S. citizenship is sacred, and foreign nationals shouldn’t be able to vote in America’s elections. The SAVE Act would ensure that people who aren’t even citizens don’t cancel out Louisianians’ and Americans’ voices at the ballot box,” Senator John Kennedy released in a statement. 

“Illegal immigrants and non-citizens across the nation are being improperly registered to vote, allowing them to cast illegitimate ballots in federal elections. At a time when trust in voting is more important than ever, we must stop foreign election interference and pass the SAVE Act,” Senator Mike Lee added. 

Recommended

Netanyahu Delivers Message As Biden Blocks Aid Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Democrats have already pushed back against the bill, saying it's unnecessary. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Netanyahu Delivers Message As Biden Blocks Aid Spencer Brown
Let Them Destroy Each Other Kurt Schlichter
New Video 'Directly Contradicts' the Biden DoD's Conclusions About Abbey Gate Bombing Spencer Brown
Ex-Palestinian Militant Obliterates Pro-Hamas Stooge on Piers Morgan's Show Matt Vespa
Seems Odd That Democrats Still Don’t Get This About Trump Derek Hunter
RNC Joins Lawsuit to Ban Illegal Ballot Drop Boxes in a Key Swing State Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Netanyahu Delivers Message As Biden Blocks Aid Spencer Brown
Advertisement