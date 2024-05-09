New Bill Would Issue Additional Requirement to Vote

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, House Republicans introduced legislation Wednesday requiring individuals to provide proof of U.S. citizenship in order to vote in American elections. It is currently illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections but there is no requirement preventing states from registering non-citizens of illegal aliens to vote.

Because America’s borders are wide open and Democrats want to turn noncitizens into voters, Congress must act to protect our federal elections.



Today, we introduced the SAVE Act to ensure that only Americans get to decide American elections.



Thank you to @RepChipRoy and… pic.twitter.com/dXANdzUuoC — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) May 8, 2024

Republicans in the Senate have also introduced the legislation and are urging Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to bring the bill up for debate and eventually a floor vote.

"U.S. citizenship is sacred, and foreign nationals shouldn’t be able to vote in America’s elections. The SAVE Act would ensure that people who aren’t even citizens don’t cancel out Louisianians’ and Americans’ voices at the ballot box,” Senator John Kennedy released in a statement.

“Illegal immigrants and non-citizens across the nation are being improperly registered to vote, allowing them to cast illegitimate ballots in federal elections. At a time when trust in voting is more important than ever, we must stop foreign election interference and pass the SAVE Act,” Senator Mike Lee added.

The SAVE Act would ensure that only U.S. citizens can vote in federal elections.



This shouldn’t be controversial.



It didn’t used to be in doubt.



It is now.



Please help me protect the sanctity of your vote.



Tell your members of Congress to cosponsor the SAVE Act today. pic.twitter.com/mXgOLPyMe1 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 9, 2024

Democrats have already pushed back against the bill, saying it's unnecessary.