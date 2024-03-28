Biden Blows Off Respects for Murdered New York City Police Officer
New York City Councilwoman Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion Over One Question
Federal Court Makes Major Ruling on Ballot Verification in Pennsylvania
Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced in Massive Crypto Fraud Case
‘No Tampons, No Peace!’: Panic at Vanderbilt University Sit-In As Protestors Realize It...
Charlotte Radio Host Speaks Out About His Interview With KJP That Made Headlines
Trump, Biden Will Both Be in New York on Thursday...but for Very Different...
Who Will Replace Mike Gallagher? Poll Shows It's Pro-Trump Alex Bruesewitz’s 'Race to...
Flashback: Two Cycles After Running on Gore's Ticket, Lieberman Endorses McCain at GOP...
Here's When Impeachment Articles Against Mayorkas Will Be Presented to the Senate
Tennessee Music Venue to Host ‘Trans Day Of Vengeance’ Event One Year After...
There Was Very Little Pete Buttigieg Was Able to Tell Us About Bridge...
An Illegal Alien Encouraged Others to Invade American Homes. Here's What Happened Next.
Time for Another Bizarre, Easily-Disprovable Lie From Joe Biden
Tipsheet

There's an Update on Security for Biden's Gaza Port and a New 'Peacekeeping Force'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 28, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

During his State of the Union address in February, President Joe Biden announced U.S. troops are headed to the Gaza Strip in order to build an emergency port for humanitarian aid distribution. 

Advertisement

The announcement immediately raised red flags among national security officials, experts and law makers on Capitol Hill -- prompting serious questions about troop security, rules of engagement and how U.S. soldiers will defend themselves if attacks by Iranian backed terror groups currently fighting the Israeli Defense Forces. 

"We have strong reservations about your directing the United States military to establish a temporary pier on the Gaza Coast. While we acknowledge that this decision was taken with the consent of the Israeli government, we are concerned that the mission entails a significant risk to U.S. personnel. We are also concerned that this approach fails to address the main causes of the humanitarian crisis," Senate Armed Service Ranking Member Roger Wicker, along with 11 other Republican Senators, wrote in a letter Thursday to President Joe Biden. 

"First, this deployment ignores the most basic cause of Gaza’s humanitarian crisis: the fact that Hamas ignited the current war on October 7 by murdering 1,200 people, including more than 30 Americans, and taking another 240 hostages, including 12 Americans. The conditions for ending the war and the ensuing humanitarian challenges are the same today as they were on October 7: Hamas’ surrender and the return of the approximately 140 remaining hostages, including six Americans," they continued. 

Recommended

Hard Times for the Professional Never Trump Losers Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

"Second, based on what has been shared with the Senate Armed Services Committee thus far, this decision appears to ignore force protection issues entirely against an enemy that tries to kill Americans every day. We are gravely concerned that the Department of Defense has given too little consideration to the likelihood that Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and other U.S.-designated terrorist organizations operating in Gaza would attempt to attack the U.S. personnel that will be deployed to this mission. Since October 7, Iran-backed proxies, of which Hamas and PIJ are two, have attacked U.S. forces in Jordan, Syria, Iraq, and off the coast of Yemen. Hamas is blatantly indifferent to the humanitarian crisis that its October 7 massacre has wrought, and it is unlikely to be deterred by the humanitarian nature of the U.S. mission to establish a pier off the coast of Gaza," the lawmakers said. 

This week it was announced IDF soldiers will build a security perimeter around the pier in an effort to protect U.S. troops. That's a bad idea:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is in talks about a "Palestinian peacekeeping force" once the war is ended. 

"Biden administration officials are in preliminary 'conversations' about options for stabilizing post-war Gaza, including a proposal for the Pentagon to help fund either a multinational force or a Palestinian peacekeeping team," POLITICO reports. "The options being considered would not involve U.S. troops on the ground, according to two Defense Department officials and two other U.S. officials, all granted anonymity to discuss the closed-door diplomatic and military negotiations. Instead, DOD funding would go toward the needs of the security force and complement assistance from other countries."


Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hard Times for the Professional Never Trump Losers Kurt Schlichter
New York City Councilwoman Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion Over One Question Katie Pavlich
Biden Blows Off Respects for Murdered New York City Police Officer Katie Pavlich
Time for Another Bizarre, Easily-Disprovable Lie From Joe Biden Guy Benson
Did the Hosts of 'The View' Do Their Homework When They Invited This Guest on the Show? Matt Vespa
NYC Subway: Where Safety Is Job No. 30 or So Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hard Times for the Professional Never Trump Losers Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement