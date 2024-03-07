Trump Issues a Prebuttal to Biden's State of the Union Address
Here Are the Latest Child Predators and Gang Members Arrested at the Border

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 07, 2024 3:15 PM
U.S. Border Patrol

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two illegal aliens Monday with lengthy felony records. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens posted photos of two men, each with convictions of harming children. 

Over the weekend Owens released information about additional arrests of six child predators with records of rape and assault. 

Last week a number of gang members and other violent criminals were arrested. 

Meanwhile, countless criminal aliens are going undetected as "gotaways" and prowling American streets. 


