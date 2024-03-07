Here Are the Latest Child Predators and Gang Members Arrested at the Border

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two illegal aliens Monday with lengthy felony records. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens posted photos of two men, each with convictions of harming children.

3/5: USBP agents in Santa Teresa, NM & Kingsville, TX arrested 2 child predators with a felony convictions for Sexual Assault/Battery of a Victim 12 years old & Sexual Assault of a Child. pic.twitter.com/KjpNLnTTfW — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) March 6, 2024

Over the weekend Owens released information about additional arrests of six child predators with records of rape and assault.

Over the weekend, USBP agents in the Laredo, Del Rio, El Paso, & Tucson Sectors arrested 6 Sexual Predators who illegally crossed with convictions for Child Molestation, Rape of a Child, & Sexual Assault of a Child.



Only convictions & consequences will keep them locked up. pic.twitter.com/5qmyIdQvEA — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) March 5, 2024

Last week a number of gang members and other violent criminals were arrested.

2/27: USBP agents in El Paso, TX arrested 3 gang-affiliated subjects from Ecuador and the Dominican Republic. Their criminal histories include Aggravated Robbery, Firearms Trafficking, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, & Felony Manufacture/Distribution of Heroin/Cocaine. pic.twitter.com/2fOLmQqxe4 — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) February 29, 2024

In the last 72 hrs., USBP agents throughout the SWB have apprehended 11 individuals with violent criminal histories.



Their criminal histories include: child molestation, aggravated assault, rape, murder, & manufacture/trafficking of firearms. pic.twitter.com/pi9SYVAlJ5 — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) February 27, 2024

2/22: USBP agents in El Paso, TX arrested a Colombian national with a criminal history that includes Homicide, Trafficking Firearms & Ammunition, and Theft in Colombia.



He will be prosecuted for 8 USC 1325. If convicted, he faces prison & removal to Colombia. pic.twitter.com/blAlspsjSU — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) February 26, 2024

Meanwhile, countless criminal aliens are going undetected as "gotaways" and prowling American streets.

So far in FY24, USBP has made +890K apprehensions with +120K known “gotaways”.



The unknown is what is most concerning. Who? What? Why? That’s why we need USBP agents in the field with more resources. pic.twitter.com/gRTLWc1PUZ — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) February 28, 2024



