Lawmakers Demand Answers on Why Hamas Has So Much UNWRA Aid
Oh, So Now Iran and Pakistan Are Bombing Each Other
Remember What Joe Biden Said About Hunter's DOJ-Confirmed Laptop From Hell?
Nonpublic Data Dump Confirms the Border Crisis Was Biden's Goal All Along
Why This Progressive Lawmaker Is Calling on Republicans to Remove the Statue of...
Here’s How Biden’s HHS Will Spend Hundreds of Thousands Towards ‘Trans Boys’
It's Looking Worse for Fani Willis As Judge Orders Hearing on Misconduct Allegations
Is This Ohio School District Serious With Its New 'Preferred Pronouns' Policy?
Meet the Would-Be 'Trans' Shooter Who Wanted to Kill 'Transphobes'
Former Top General: Biden Finally Re-Designating the Houthis As a Terrorist Group Is...
Kari Lake Claps Back at Ruben Gallego's Ugly Display of Identity Politics in...
‘Kids Are Being Trafficked’: GOP Rep Explains Why U.S. Border Needs ‘Family Separation’...
Does This Poll Mean the Republican Primary Is Over?
Teen Publication Glamorizes Irreversible Transgender ‘Top Surgery’
Tipsheet

New Report Shows Foreign Purchases of American Farmland Aren't Being Properly Tracked

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 18, 2024 4:30 PM
Ju Peng/Xinhua via AP

A new report from the Government Accountability office shows the amount of U.S. farmland being sold to and purchased by foreign individuals and governments is not being properly tracked or reported to the Department of Defense. 

Advertisement

"The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) does not share timely data on foreign investments in agricultural land collected under the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act of 1978, as amended (AFIDA). Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) agencies, including the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Department of the Treasury, identify and review transactions that may pose national security risks, such as the proximity of agricultural land to a sensitive military base," the report states. 

"USDA annually publishes selected AFIDA information online that CFIUS agencies may use when considering potential national security risks associated with agricultural land. In addition, USDA officials said they respond promptly when they receive requests for information. However, DOD officials noted they need AFIDA information that is more up-to-date and more specific, and they need to receive this information more than once a year," it continues. "USDA has requested funding to develop a real-time data system that can be accessed by other U.S. government agencies and the public. Meanwhile, sharing current data could help increase visibility into potential national security risks related to foreign investments in U.S. agricultural land."

The investigation was conducted by GOA because, "These investments may have consequences for U.S. national security," and "there may be foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural land close to sensitive military installations." USDA estimates foreign purchases of U.S. farmland grew to "approximately 40 million acres in 2021." 

Recommended

Meet the Would-Be 'Trans' Shooter Who Wanted to Kill 'Transphobes' Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are alarmed by the report's findings, noting China's purchase of U.S. farmland -- specifically near U.S. military installations -- is a threat to the homeland. 

“Growing foreign ownership of U.S. farmland, particularly by China, poses a direct threat to our food security and national security. Safeguarding our farmland and food supply requires a whole of government approach and we will continue to work with the impacted agencies, related committees, and leadership to continue our robust oversight and to identify legislative vehicles to address the findings of the GAO report," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson said about the findings.

A number of governors, including South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem, have worked to ban future Chinese purchases of farmland in their states. 

Tags: CHINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Meet the Would-Be 'Trans' Shooter Who Wanted to Kill 'Transphobes' Mia Cathell
Dan Goldman Comes After Elise Stefanik, the Congresswoman Hits Back Rebecca Downs
It's Looking Worse for Fani Willis As Judge Orders Hearing on Misconduct Allegations Rebecca Downs
Remember What Joe Biden Said About Hunter's DOJ-Confirmed Laptop From Hell? Spencer Brown
Iowa Was Bad, Bad News for Ron DeSantis Kurt Schlichter
You Need to Know What the Media Doesn’t Want to Tell You Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Meet the Would-Be 'Trans' Shooter Who Wanted to Kill 'Transphobes' Mia Cathell
Advertisement