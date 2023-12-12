Biden Fails to Outline 'Clear Strategic Goal' As Zelenskyy Pleads for More Aid
House Oversight Tapped to Subpoena Epstein's Flight Logs

December 12, 2023
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has been asked to subpoena the flight logs kept by convicted pedophile and Democratic acquaintence Jeffery Epstein. 

"As you are aware, there have been unanswered questions surrounding the sex trafficking ring spearheaded by the late Jeffrey Epstein. We know that Epstein and his associates engaged in child sex trafficking to the rich and powerful elite from around the globe. Many if Epstein's clients are alleged to be some of America's most powerful and well known people," Republican Congressman Tim Burchett wrote in a letter to Comer Tuesday. "It is my hope that the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability can provide the accountability Senate Democrats refuse to pursue." 

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn has repeatedly asked Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin to issue subpoenas for the documents. Those requests have been denied. As a minority in the upper chamber, Republicans do not have subpoena power. In the House, they do. 

“This shouldn’t be a partisan issue, but Senate Democrats completely disrespected my friend Marsha’s attempts to find out who participated in Epstein’s disgusting business so we can hold them accountable,” Burchett released in a statement. “We should all be concerned about the horrors of sex trafficking, especially when it involves kids, but I’ll call on Republicans to show some leadership in this field if the Democrats insist on stonewalling it like this.”  

