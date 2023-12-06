The Border Crisis Just Broke Another Insane Record

During remarks at the White House Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden rejected offers by Republican lawmakers to fund Ukraine's defense against Russia, Israel's war on terrorist group Hamas and U.S. border security through recently passed legislation in the House. Biden demanded only the foreign aid be funded and punted on securing the U.S. border.

BIDEN: "Extreme Republicans are playing Chicken with our national security, holding Ukraine's funding hostage to their extreme partisan border policies!" pic.twitter.com/2bAZ9vGsP3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2023

His rejection came less than 24 hours after 12,000 illegal immigrants, the vast majority single adult males, crossed the southern border on Tuesday -- a new record.

BREAKING: Per CBP sources, there were more than 12,000 migrant encounters at the southern border yesterday, the highest single day total ever recorded. This includes 10,200+ Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal immigrants, amongst the highest daily totals for BP ever recorded. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 6, 2023

House Speaker Mike Johnson detailed the Republican position earlier this week.

"With respect to the Administration's request for additional Ukraine funding, the position of Congressional Republicans has been clearly articulated since October 26, 2023. On that date, I met in the Situation Room with you, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and other key leaders to present two essential prerequisites: security at out border, and critical answers regarding the funds requested," Johnson wrote.

"I explained that supplemental Ukraine funding is dependent upon enactment of transformative change to our nation's border security laws. The House of Representatives has led in defining reforms to secure America's borders and passed H.R. 2, the Secure Border Act of 2023, more than six months ago. Senate Democrats have refused to act on that bill," Johnson continued. "The open U.S. border is an unconscionable and unsustainable catastrophe, and we have a moral responsibility to insist this madness stops immediately. Rather than engaging with Congressional Republicans to discuss logistical reforms, the Biden Administration has ignored reality, choosing instead to engage in political posturing. We stand ready and willing to work with the Administration on a robust border security package that protects the interests of the American people. It is well past time for the Administration to meaningfully engage with us."

My response to the White House on their lack of a clearly defined strategy and end game for prevailing in Ukraine and the need for transformative change to our nation’s border security laws: pic.twitter.com/JZZhIp7K4v — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 5, 2023



