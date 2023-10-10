Happy Hunting, Israel
What Hamas Did Inside This Kibbutz Was Beyond Evil
Chuck Schumer’s Hypocrisy
Gaza Belongs to Israel
German Nazism's Successor: Islamic Nazism
Who Is on a Bigger Bender in Our Country: Voters or Elected Officials?
The Yom Kippur War - Plus 50
The Sad State of the Chinese People
Angry, Frustrated, and Scared: A Perspective of Life in Israel at War
Former CIA Director Posts Wonders About Sen. Tuberville Being Removed From 'the Human...
Iran Is the Head of the Snake and Biden Is a Dolt
The Climate War Is Over: China Won
Who Cares About Iran, Hamas, Israel, and America
Beware the COVID Cranks
Tipsheet

We Now Know Why Joe Biden Called an Early Lid on Monday

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 10, 2023 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

On Monday the Biden White House called a lid before noon and claimed that while President Joe Biden wouldn't have any public events or briefings with reporters for the rest of the day, he was still working as Hamas held a number of Americans hostage in the Gaza Strip. 

Advertisement

But it turns out Biden was also busy with something else -- the second day of a two day interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur. Hur is investigating Biden's mishandling of classified information after leaving the vice presidency in 2017. Biden stashed some of classified documents next to his corvette in the Delaware home where Hunter Biden spent significant time during the pandemic. 

“The President has been interviewed as part of the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Hur. The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday," White House Counsel spokesperson Ian Sams released in a statement Monday night. 

Recommended

What Hamas Did Inside This Kibbutz Was Beyond Evil Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation. We would refer other questions to the Justice Department at this time,” Sams continued. 

After being absent from the public stage Monday, Biden will give remarks about the Israeli war against Hamas at 1 p.m. et on Tuesday. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Hamas Did Inside This Kibbutz Was Beyond Evil Matt Vespa
Former CIA Director Posts Wonders About Sen. Tuberville Being Removed From 'the Human Race' Rebecca Downs
Biden Admin's Lies About Aid to Gaza Are Totally Unbelievable Spencer Brown
While Hamas Was Raping and Brutalizing Women, Here's What This UN Account Posted About Rebecca Downs
The Single Most Important Reality About Israel's War Against The Savages Guy Benson
Marsha Blackburn Is Actually Looking to Do Something About That $6B Biden Released to Iran Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Hamas Did Inside This Kibbutz Was Beyond Evil Matt Vespa
Advertisement