We Now Know Why Joe Biden Called an Early Lid on Monday

On Monday the Biden White House called a lid before noon and claimed that while President Joe Biden wouldn't have any public events or briefings with reporters for the rest of the day, he was still working as Hamas held a number of Americans hostage in the Gaza Strip.

For those unfamiliar, a “lid” is just a courtesy announcement to reporters that they should not expect public events.



A lid does *not* mean the President has stopped working, as is implied in the *Fox* tweet below.



On the contrary, he’s working to support Israel all day: https://t.co/nHosKGW490 pic.twitter.com/z2RaElWzV0 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) October 9, 2023

But it turns out Biden was also busy with something else -- the second day of a two day interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur. Hur is investigating Biden's mishandling of classified information after leaving the vice presidency in 2017. Biden stashed some of classified documents next to his corvette in the Delaware home where Hunter Biden spent significant time during the pandemic.

“The President has been interviewed as part of the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Hur. The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday," White House Counsel spokesperson Ian Sams released in a statement Monday night.

"As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation. We would refer other questions to the Justice Department at this time,” Sams continued.

After being absent from the public stage Monday, Biden will give remarks about the Israeli war against Hamas at 1 p.m. et on Tuesday.