Senator Blows Through Biden's 'Soul of the Nation' Slogan With Facts About the Border Crisis

Senate Republicans held a press conference Tuesday to detail the horrors of President Joe Biden's open border policies, which the White House continues to claim are "orderly and humane."

Advertisement

Alabama's Freshman Senator Katie Britt didn't hold back and talked about the women she met during a recent visit to the U.S. southern border.

"That's not the American dream. That's an American NIGHTMARE!"



This testimony from @SenKatieBritt about the horrors occurring as a result of Joe Biden's open border policies is a must-see. pic.twitter.com/szT6nkZWzb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 27, 2023

Republicans are in a spending fight with Democrats as a government shut down looms. With no end in sight for the flow of illegal immigrants into the country, House and Senate members are vowing to find a way to secure the border.

My promise to the American people is this:



There is not going to be a solution to funding the government and keeping it open until there is a solution to the border crisis. pic.twitter.com/YC2Uh3Amhr — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 27, 2023

Meanwhile, the New York Times is exposing an underground labor market made up of illegal immigrant minors in American factories. They work night shifts in dangerous conditions to pay their human smuggling debts to Mexican drug cartels.